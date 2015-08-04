A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Reyad is Dr Reporter

AZARD ALI Tuesday, August 8 2017

WORLD renowned medical doctor turned journalist Sanjay Gupta is his role model, but Dr Reyad Hosein who started as a trainee reporter with Newsday yesterday, is not taking chances in changing careers.

Graduating from the University of the West Indies two months ago with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees, Hosein yesterday attended his first assignment in the San Fernando Magistrates Court where he observed how the judicial system functions and even reported on two cases.



Hosein, having been granted provisional registration as a medical doctor, is part of the Newsday Youth Lens and Opinion (NYLO) project, launched last week Thursday, for students who are desirous of learning how the media functions.



The NYLO programme trains participants, many of them University students, in the basics of journalism and Hosein is one of several chosen for the second instalment of the programme. He is dedicated to his chosen career in medicine, but his reason for joining the programme is because of the exposure it offers in what he describes as a new dimension in understanding the world of the medical profession and medicine as a whole.



Hosein, 25, is from Debe, near Penal and will be in the next batch of doctors who will begin his internship in October at the San Fernando General Hospital. “I’m anxious,” he said, “But why stay home and do nothing until October?” Yesterday he had his day in court and in the coming days this week, he will accompany our newsroom reporters on other beats.



A man appeared charged with fraud and was sentenced.



He was in awe when he walked into the court and saw the prisoners in the dock.



He immediately sent a text message to his fellow medical colleagues, “Imagine they all pack-up inside a cage. That’s so sad.” His colleagues admire his decision to become a reporter, albeit until October. They told him, he said, that he is brave, committed and will develop into a “doctor with a difference”.







