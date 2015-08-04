A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Pensioner drowns in Moruga

STACY MOORE Tuesday, August 8 2017

FISHERMAN Raffick Kurban, 61, had a deep love for the sea, so much so that he spent most of his days at the beach fishing or swimming. Sadly, the fisherman did not know that Sunday evening would be his last time at the sea when he drowned while swimming at La Retreite beach in Moruga.

According to police, at about 5 pm, Kurban and friends were in the sea when he got into difficulties.



Minutes later, Kurban’s body was found floating in the water.



He was rushed to the Princes Town Health Facility but was pronounced dead on arrival. His sibling Ashmeed Kurban, 60, said his brother decided to venture out into deeper water.



“This is not something new, my brother was a great swimmer and he always used to like to go into deeper waters, so his friends were not worried when he swam out,” Kurban said. He believes his brother may have suffered with and drowned. “My brother has been swimming all his life. The sea was his world, so the only reasonable explanation I can give, is he got cramps and was pulled under.” Kurban’s nephew David said whenever his uncle was not at home, he could be found at the sea. “The beach he drowned at was one of his favorites. He loved the waters there so he died in the place he loved most,” David said.



“He had a heart of gold and was the type of person who would do without just to see someone else smile or happy.” An autopsy performed at the San Fernando Mortuary yesterday confirmed Kurban died as a result of drowning. Funeral arrangements are being finalised.







