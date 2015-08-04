|Home » News »
FISHERMAN Raffick Kurban, 61, had a deep love for the sea, so much so that he spent most of his days at the beach fishing or swimming. Sadly, the fisherman did not know that Sunday evening would be his last time at the sea when he drowned while swimming at La Retreite beach in Moruga.
According to police, at about 5 pm, Kurban and friends were in the sea when he got into difficulties.
