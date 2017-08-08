A d v e r t i s e m e n t

ECA: No boycott will work

Tuesday, August 8 2017

THE Employers Consultative Association (ECA) yesterday said that last week’s call by Joint Trade Union Movement president Ancel Roget for consumers to boycott businesses owned by the so called “elitist one percent”, is not an effective solution, especially given TT’s harsh economic realities.

In a statement, the ECA said it respects and cherishes the constitutional right of all citizens to freedom of speech as an integral part of this country’s democracy.



However, the association said, “Using boycotts as a means to treat with the issues articulated by the labour movement, inclusive of retrenchment, is counter- intuitive.” The ECA also said any boycott being undertaken by anyone in the current economic circumstances, “ cannot be seen as a reasonable, responsible, or rational course of action.” The association declared, “The most viable option at this time is to engage in meaningful social dialogue.” Last week, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley urged the labour movement to return to the tripartite process. The ECA said it is now imperative that Government, business and labour, “demonstrate greater maturity characterised by openness, honesty, humility and genuine sense of love for our nation.” The association opined, “ Resolving our current problems must begin with dialogue.” Reiterating that, “locking horns can only lead to detrimental outcomes,” the ECA said it was to the labour movement’s credit that it has, “shown by their actions that there is value in a united approach.”



