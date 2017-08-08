|Home » News »
|Tuesday, August 8 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
THE Employers Consultative Association (ECA) yesterday said that last week’s call by Joint Trade Union Movement president Ancel Roget for consumers to boycott businesses owned by the so called “elitist one percent”, is not an effective solution, especially given TT’s harsh economic realities.
In a statement, the ECA said it respects and cherishes the constitutional right of all citizens to freedom of speech as an integral part of this country’s democracy.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.053 sek.