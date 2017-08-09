A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Double murder in Belmont

by Shane Superville Wednesday, August 9 2017

HITMEN abducted a man whom they then used to lure another man from his home before shooting both of them dead during the early morning hours yesterday.

According to reports, at about 3 am, Trevor Wilson aka ‘Blacks’, 21, of Blackett Hill, Gonzales was asleep at his home when three masked gunmen kicked in the front door, entered the bedroom and forced him into a vehicle. Wilson was taken to the home of his friend Tiba Thomas 36, also along Blackett Hill and ordered to call out Thomas’ name.



As Thomas came outside his house, he was greeted with a volley of gunshots. Both men were shot and killed. Residents who heard the shots contacted the Belmont police. Officers responded and found Wilson’s body near the doorway of Thomas’ home. There was a single bullet to Wilson’s head.



Thomas, however, was riddled and his body was found in the kitchen.



Thomas was shot at least nine times. Both bodies were removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsies. Thomas’ relatives yesterday said they were struggling to come to terms with the manner of his death. A relative said while they could not understand why anyone would want Thomas dead, they claimed he had been involved in an altercation with police officers four years ago.



“Besides that incident with the police, I can’t think of any other situation where he really disagreed with anyone or even had to raise his voice. He was a decent fella,” said the relative who asked not to be identified.



Another relative called on others to be cautious in choosing their friends and associates. “Trust God.



If you have friends, be sure to know who they are because this can happen to anyone,” the relative said.



Wilson’s relatives claimed that apart from brief conversations, Thomas and Wilson did not know much of each other. They said Wilson was only a tool used by the gunmen to get to their real target - Thomas.



“They weren’t friends or anything.



They were just two people who happened to live in the same area. This was very senseless what happened,” a relative said. Thomas was a mason by trade.







