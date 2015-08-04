A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Missing teen found murdered

RICHARDSON DHALAI Wednesday, August 9 2017

A CHASE Village teenager, who was reported missing since last Friday, was found dead yesterday in Chaguanas yesterday.

A plastic bag wrapped over the teen’s head, has led investigators to believe he was murdered.



According to reports, Darell Mansingh, 19, of Bhola Trace, was last seen liming at a bar in Felicity on Friday night. His body was discovered in a drain at Connector Road in Chaguanas at 11 am.



A relative confirmed that Mansingh’s head was covered with a plastic bag. When Newsday visited the family’s home yesterday, his mother Farisha Ali, was too distraught to speak. Mansingh was Ali’s only child.



Mansingh’s grandmother Dularie Mansingh, 72, recalled that her grandson whom she called Ernie, last spoke to her on Friday evening when he said he was going to meet a friend in Felicity.



She said another grandson met Ernie while at the bar and spoke to him about the company he was keeping.



“He went by the place about 10.30 and when he went into the bar the other grandson saw Ernie and told him he was in the wrong place with the wrong company.



My grandson came home and told us that Ernie was in a bar keeping bad company,” Mansingh said. She recalled that his mother subsequently telephoned Mansingh who promised to return home later that evening.



His grandmother said the family had been told that he had left the bar sometime between 11.30 pm and 12 midnight and was standing at the side of the road when he saw some other persons also leaving the bar and asked for a ride to Chaguanas.



She said the family was not satisfied with the response from officers at the Chaguanas police station who only began searching for her grandson after an intervention by a senior police officer from Southern Division. “He was a nice boy. A very nice boy who was never rude. He was in the wrong place and mixed up with the wrong people,” Mansingh said. “And now look how he come and dead. My grandson gone too soon,”Mansingh cried. An autopsy is expected to be performed today at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.







