Gunplay in Laventille after former Brigadier boasts of TTDF success

by Shane Superville Wednesday, August 9 2017

MERE hours after now retired Brigadier General Rodney Smart boasted about the success of joint police-army exercises in Laventille and environs, there were reports of gangs in the area showing off their firepower by firing high caliber assault rifles into the air at Block 22, Laventille.

Smart expressed his satisfaction with the success of various initiatives from the National Security Ministry in Laventille at his handing over ceremony and parade at Teteron Barracks in Chaguaramas yesterday afternoon. The former Chief of Defence Staff said while the TT Defence Force has met its fair share of challenges, a joint police- army presence in Laventille has produced long-lasting change he is satisfied with.



“Recent statistics have revealed that not only is Soogrim Trace in Laventille safer spaces exist, but in general Laventille has become a safer community with a significant reduction in all crimes barring sporadic instances of violence.” Smart said the decision of the TTDF and the Police Service to launch this operation came in the wake of the brutal slayings of schoolboys Denilson Smith and Mark Richards in January last year.



He said there has been a marked decrease in criminal activity in Laventille.



However Newsday understands several individuals believed to be members of the Rasta City gang in Laventille were featured in a recent video on social media, brandishing high-powered assault rifles and firing these weapons in the air.



Police investigators have yet to determine whether the video is a recent one and have not yet positively identified anyone in the video. The 15-second video which features several young men laughing as they fired the weapons has caused a stir among residents of Laventille who are calling for an increased police presence in the community to treat with, what they fear may be, a resurgence in gang-violence.



At the ceremony, Smart said he was deeply touched by the support he has received from his family, colleagues and subordinates over the years.



He also urged his successor Commodore Hayden Pritchard to continue the initiatives. He said while the responsibility before Pritchard is a large one, he is confident he would take the Defence Force to new heights.



“Each person who comes into the (office of the) Chief of Defence Staff must be prepared to run a faster race than his predecessor because it is only then we strive.”



