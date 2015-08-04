|Home » News »
RELATIVES of four-year-old Natalia Samuel, who drowned on Sunday during a family outing at Columbus Bay in Cedros, planned to host her funeral today before her father’s birthday tomorrow. But as an autopsy is set to for today, those plans cannot now materialise.
Natalia’s father Ancil Samuel of Fullerton Village, Cedros will be 34 tomorrow. Yesterday, the child’s mother Basdaye Lall-Ragoo said she visited the San Fernando General Hospital hoping the autopsy would have been done.
