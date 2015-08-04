A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Autopsy today for Natalia

LAUREL V WILLIAMS Wednesday, August 9 2017

RELATIVES of four-year-old Natalia Samuel, who drowned on Sunday during a family outing at Columbus Bay in Cedros, planned to host her funeral today before her father’s birthday tomorrow. But as an autopsy is set to for today, those plans cannot now materialise.

Natalia’s father Ancil Samuel of Fullerton Village, Cedros will be 34 tomorrow. Yesterday, the child’s mother Basdaye Lall-Ragoo said she visited the San Fernando General Hospital hoping the autopsy would have been done.



“On Monday I went to Forensics and they told to me to go to San Fernando General. When we reached, they said we were too late and they autopsy will be done. They are telling us that we have to go Port-of- Spain tomorrow. I don’t know why.



This is killing us. We are suffering,” the grieving woman said yesterday.



On Sunday at 5.30 pm, Natalia and relatives where bathing at Columbus Bay when the girl disappeared under the water near the shoreline.



Minutes later, a man pulled Natalia out of the water and three doctors who were at the beach quickly performed cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her.



Cedros police transported Natalia, a pupil of a preschool in Bonasse Village, to the Health Centre where she had to wait for about 45 minutes for an ambulance to arrive. The girl, one half of a twin, was pronounced dead at the Point Fortin Area Hospital. Police confirmed that an autopsy will be done today at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.







