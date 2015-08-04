Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Increase in number of deportees Wednesday, August 9 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Increase in number of deportees

JABARRI SUPERVILLE Wednesday, August 9 2017

A 45-YEAR-OLD male sex offender from this country was arrested in East Hampton, New York on July 29 by members of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Enforcement and Removal Operations.

The man was convicted of the third degree rape of a victim said to be “incapable of consent” and sentenced to five years of probation supervision. The arrest was part of a ten day enforcement effort dubbed Operation SOAR (Sex Offender Alien Removal.) Among those arrested were 31 other sex offenders from the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Mexico and Peru. The TT citizen is expected to remain in ICE custody pending deportation.

Founder of Vision on Mission, Wayne Chance, told Newsday yesterday the number of deportees being sent back to this country has increased because of new immigration constraints. “The U.S. tops the list in terms of deportation back to Trinidad,” Chance said. “Through the years, the numbers remain relatively high from the U.S. and the U.K. and other places in Europe.” Chance said many deportees end up on the streets. “We don’t have the financial resources to provide the special care that is needed for some deportees. As a result, a lot of them become socially displaced.” He also said society has to come to a place of maturity and must work in a “structural way” when dealing with deportees. “What our facility specialises in is localised reintegration. You can see a programme used in another country but how do you use it in your own society? One has to understand the dynamics of working with deportees.” He said there is a type of “upbringing and a way of culture” deportees, ex-inmates and criminal offenders have experienced.

“We have to understand the way they were cultured. Then, it’s important to break down, restructure and re-educate.” He said dealing with deportees and criminal offenders is a “State responsibility.” He said society has “come a long way” in terms of dealing with deportees.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Double murder in Belmont
 • Gunplay in Laventille after former Brigadier boasts of TTDF success
 • Upping the ante
 • Increase in number of deportees
 • Missing teen found murdered
 • The real ‘one percent’

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.053 sek.