|Wednesday, August 9 2017
A 45-YEAR-OLD male sex offender from this country was arrested in East Hampton, New York on July 29 by members of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Enforcement and Removal Operations.
The man was convicted of the third degree rape of a victim said to be “incapable of consent” and sentenced to five years of probation supervision. The arrest was part of a ten day enforcement effort dubbed Operation SOAR (Sex Offender Alien Removal.) Among those arrested were 31 other sex offenders from the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Mexico and Peru. The TT citizen is expected to remain in ICE custody pending deportation.
