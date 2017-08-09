Newsday Logo
2 children left without a father Wednesday, August 9 2017
Newsletter

2 children left without a father

Wednesday, August 9 2017

SHAZARD KHAN earned his living on the nation’s road rendering assistance to drivers in need of his wrecking service. As fate would have it, while rendering such assistance, Khan met his death and now, his two children are without a father .

Khan’s brother Inool, a senior Licensing Officer sobbed yesterday at the funeral service at the house of mourning in Barrackpore .

Khan, 36, owner of Shaz Wrecking Service was killed along with Customs Guard Terrence Alleyne on Sunday along the Uriah Butler Highway in Charlieville while attending to Alleyne’s car which got a flat tyre at 5.30 pm .

Also in attendance was Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kazim Hosein .

Mourners paid glowing tribute to Khan, identified as a man who was willing to help anyone in need even if the person could not pay for the service immediately .

Inool, a supervisor at the Licensing Office in San Fernando, said his brother was born on Independence Day and worked his towtruck seven days a week .

Khan stopped to render assistance to Alleyne whom he knew .

He told mourners that the driver of the vehicle which struck the tow truck was later tested for alcohol on his breath and the result was nil .

“What then happened? No braking impression, no alcohol. What then was the driver doing,” Khan asked .

“I call on the nation to take heed as one mishap by one driver has left two men dead and children without their fathers. Take a page from my brother’s book and do not let Shaz’s life go in vain. He was working since age 12 and he worked from Monday to Sunday,” Khan said. Khan was buried at the Lalbeharry cemetery and leaves to mourn his wife Clarrisa and two children

