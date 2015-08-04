|Home » News »
|Thursday, August 10 2017
|
THE Special Reserve Police constable at the centre of a controversy following the online leak of explicit photos last Sunday, has been suspended with full pay, pending the outcome of an investigation.
The SRP was served with the suspension notice on Tuesday and was informed by her seniors that she was required to provide a statement to the officer investigating the leak of the photos. Sources revealed that the officer is exploring her legal options on the matter and has complained to colleagues that she was ‘set up’ by someone known to her.
