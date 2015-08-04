Newsday Logo
Thursday, August 10 2017
SRP sent on leave

NALINEE SEELAL Thursday, August 10 2017

THE Special Reserve Police constable at the centre of a controversy following the online leak of explicit photos last Sunday, has been suspended with full pay, pending the outcome of an investigation.

The SRP was served with the suspension notice on Tuesday and was informed by her seniors that she was required to provide a statement to the officer investigating the leak of the photos. Sources revealed that the officer is exploring her legal options on the matter and has complained to colleagues that she was ‘set up’ by someone known to her.

She also confided that the photos were illegally transferred from her phone to another and then shared on social media unknown to her. Sources revealed that the officer has already identified the person who may have leaked the photos.

Newsday understands that Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon has received a full report from head of the Transit Police Unit Supt Anthony Bernard.

The SRP, who is a member of the Transit Police Unit is not a member of the TT Police Service, but technically, all SRPs fall under the office of the Acting Commissioner of police.

On Sunday, photos of the officer lying on a green couch with one leg raised went viral on social media.

