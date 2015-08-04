A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Help save my child’s l

REYAD HOSEIN NYLO INTERN Thursday, August 10 2017

THE PARENTS of a five-yearold girl are pleading to the public for assistance to raise funds to send her to India for potentially life-saving surgery. Haleema Mohammed, the last of three children for Hamil and Kristal Mohammed of Mohess Road, Debe, was diagnosed with beta thalassaemia, a blood disorder that reduces the production of haemoglobin .

Haemoglobin is the iron-containing protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen to cells throughout the body. Signs and symptoms of this condition may include fatigue, irritability, enlarged organs and failure to thrive. Doctors have recommended that Haleema do a bone marrow transplant. She requires blood transfusions every three weeks in order to avoid these debilitating symptoms .



Her parents are worried that her iron levels are increasing and this could lead to organ failure .



They have received an estimate of $400,000 from the Fortis Medical Research Institute in India to perform the bone marrow transplant .



The Medical Centre is located in Gurugram, Haryana and it is a multi-speciality centre .



The child’s father is a construction worker and wife Kristal is a housewife. The worried parents told Newsday they are unable to afford the cost of the surgery and stay in India and are soliciting help .



“My biggest wish is for my daughter to never have to go back to the hospital,” Kristal said .



She explained that every three weeks Haleema has to have a blood transfusion but in the days leading up to it, she becomes weak and tires every easily. “It hurts when I have to take her to the doctor for the transfusion and see the needles going into her hand. I hope and pray she will get the surgery and not have to go through this all the time,” Kristal said .



In an effort to raise funds, the parents have sent out donation sheets and are also planning a barbecue. An application was sent to the Children’s Life Fund three weeks ago and the anxious parents are awaiting a response. “I just want my child to have a bright future,” she said. The parents explained that because of Haleema’s illness she missed a term at pre-school and is currently not registered at a primary school as she would have to be away for a few months if they go to India .



To date the parents have received some assistance from the Debe Masjid, Nur e Islam Masjid and the Islamic Broadcasting Network (IBN). People wishing to make contributions can do so at First Citizens Bank, Penal account number #2430155. The family can also be reached at 331-4672 or 270-0707 .







