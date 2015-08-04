|Home » News »
Thursday, August 10 2017
|
Social-media discussions were set ablaze Tuesday night following news that a Social Studies textbook, published by a local author, did not include any details on Emancipation Day or Indian Arrival Day but had information on Halloween and World Water Day.
The book, Social Studies Made Simple (Infant I) written by Vidya Maharaj and published by Maharaj Publishers, is intended to be used by students entering the primary school system in the new school year which begins in September.
