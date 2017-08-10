Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » NEC recovers US$3.5M Thursday, August 10 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


NEC recovers US$3.5M

Thursday, August 10 2017

AN ILLEGAL wire transfer of US$3,562,566.62 to a Dubai bank was recovered by the National Energy Corporation (NEC) on August 3. The money formed part of a larger illegal wire transfer from the NEC’s US account at First Citizens Bank in September 2011.

In a media release yesterday, the Ministry of Energy stated the recovery had been achieved through the assistance of Dubai-based attorneys together with executives of the NEC. “The process required assiduous and concerted efforts across multiple jurisdictions to recover the stolen money in the interest of the NEC and citizens,” the release stated. The Ministry recalled that on Monday 26 September, 2011, its US Dollar account at First Citizens Bank was debited in the amount of US$9,608,995.41 with three wire transfers from the account to banks in Boston, Antigua and Dubai. The Ministry stated that funds illegally transferred to Antigua in the amount of US$4,633,747.35 were subsequently recovered in October 2011, as it had not yet reached the recipient’s bank account.

Following this, mediation proceedings commenced between the Boston recipient, the NEC and First Citizens, with the parties arriving at a settlement in 2013 for the return of US$912,608.90 out of the total sum of US$1,250,217.71.

Criminal and Civil proceedings were also initiated against the recipient in Dubai by the NEC and the Dubai authorities.

In November 2014, the Dubai courts sentenced him in absentia to three years imprisonment.

Subsequently, the civil proceedings were heard and upon successful completion, the sum of US$3,562,566.62 was returned to the NEC account, the Ministry stated.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • BRING POLICE
 • Profitting in a slump
 • SRP sent on leave
 • Gaining consensus in a period of economic adjustment
 • Chopping suspect at large
 • Social media bashes text’s holiday omission

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.050 sek.