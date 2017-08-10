|Home » News »
|Thursday, August 10 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
AN ILLEGAL wire transfer of US$3,562,566.62 to a Dubai bank was recovered by the National Energy Corporation (NEC) on August 3. The money formed part of a larger illegal wire transfer from the NEC’s US account at First Citizens Bank in September 2011.
In a media release yesterday, the Ministry of Energy stated the recovery had been achieved through the assistance of Dubai-based attorneys together with executives of the NEC. “The process required assiduous and concerted efforts across multiple jurisdictions to recover the stolen money in the interest of the NEC and citizens,” the release stated. The Ministry recalled that on Monday 26 September, 2011, its US Dollar account at First Citizens Bank was debited in the amount of US$9,608,995.41 with three wire transfers from the account to banks in Boston, Antigua and Dubai. The Ministry stated that funds illegally transferred to Antigua in the amount of US$4,633,747.35 were subsequently recovered in October 2011, as it had not yet reached the recipient’s bank account.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.050 sek.