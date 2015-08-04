Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » GATE means test not properly planned Thursday, August 10 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


GATE means test not properly planned

ANA-LISSA JACK Thursday, August 10 2017

FORMER UWI Guild Secretary Nikoli Edwards believes the Ministry of Education (MOE) continues to be unaware of the answers students are seeking concerning the Government Assistance with Tuition Expenses (GATE) programme.

He said the GATE forum yesterday gave less answers than expected and raised more questions.

“Where means testing is concerned, it seems like the ministry themselves do not know the answers to simple questions we have been asking since its announcement,” he added. He said the procedure seemed rushed and not properly planned.

Edwards posted on his Facebook account seven points which, he said, applicants still needed clarity on. These points included the issues of extended family, proper documentation and other areas which could cause the means-testing procedure to be prolonged due to “inaccurate and inadequate information.” In response to the minister’s call for applicants to be truthful, Edwards said, “Some students live with family members who will not be directly responsible for the paying of their fees. These relatives may see it as unnecessary to comply with the request for their personal information.” He added that students might not include that information and could be penalised for doing so.

He further explained that others may feel rushed to get copies of documents while others are concerned about the rate of response from GATE officials.

“Many want to know how long it is now going to take to get approval since more checks have to be done by officials and the offices were already inefficient.” He further stated that the GATE programme was first started to provide an equal opportunity for persons who wanted to access tertiary education and these recent measures appear to be reversing that initiative.

“Even if the household exceeds $30,000, how can one breadwinner be expected to pay tuition in whatever percentage, especially in cases where there are multiple children pursing tertiary education.” Edwards said.

He believes that the government is taking too strong of a stance on this matter especially when the procedure seems to be not properly planned

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • BRING POLICE
 • Profitting in a slump
 • SRP sent on leave
 • Gaining consensus in a period of economic adjustment
 • Chopping suspect at large
 • Social media bashes text’s holiday omission

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.050 sek.