GATE means test not properly planned

ANA-LISSA JACK Thursday, August 10 2017

FORMER UWI Guild Secretary Nikoli Edwards believes the Ministry of Education (MOE) continues to be unaware of the answers students are seeking concerning the Government Assistance with Tuition Expenses (GATE) programme.

He said the GATE forum yesterday gave less answers than expected and raised more questions.



“Where means testing is concerned, it seems like the ministry themselves do not know the answers to simple questions we have been asking since its announcement,” he added. He said the procedure seemed rushed and not properly planned.



Edwards posted on his Facebook account seven points which, he said, applicants still needed clarity on. These points included the issues of extended family, proper documentation and other areas which could cause the means-testing procedure to be prolonged due to “inaccurate and inadequate information.” In response to the minister’s call for applicants to be truthful, Edwards said, “Some students live with family members who will not be directly responsible for the paying of their fees. These relatives may see it as unnecessary to comply with the request for their personal information.” He added that students might not include that information and could be penalised for doing so.



He further explained that others may feel rushed to get copies of documents while others are concerned about the rate of response from GATE officials.



“Many want to know how long it is now going to take to get approval since more checks have to be done by officials and the offices were already inefficient.” He further stated that the GATE programme was first started to provide an equal opportunity for persons who wanted to access tertiary education and these recent measures appear to be reversing that initiative.



“Even if the household exceeds $30,000, how can one breadwinner be expected to pay tuition in whatever percentage, especially in cases where there are multiple children pursing tertiary education.” Edwards said.



He believes that the government is taking too strong of a stance on this matter especially when the procedure seems to be not properly planned



