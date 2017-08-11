New info in Asami’s murder

Friday, August 11 2017

A YEAR after Japanese pannist Asami Nagakiya was murdered and her body dumped under a tree at the Queen’s Park Savannah opposite Queen’s Royal College, new information on the case was revealed publicly for the first time yesterday by the pathologist who conducted an autopsy on the woman.

At a Caribbean Youth Science Forum at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus, forensic pathologist Dr Valery Alexandrov said not only was Asami strangled, but her killer was left-handed.



Alexandrov displayed photos of Asami’s body, taken during the post-mortem, to highlight his revelations.



“On this (the right) side of her neck, there are one, two, three, four imprints.



On this (the left) side of her neck, there is one large imprint,” he said. Alexandrov explained that the large imprint on the left side of Asami’s neck belonged to the killer’s thumb.



Additionally, Alexandrov showed pictures of the bottom half of Asami’s face and highlighted “irregular bite marks” on her right cheek and upper lip.



Alexandrov explained that on seeing these bite marks, he took photos and sent the images to a colleague at a local dentist school, asking for help in determining the origins of the bite marks.



In the dentist’s response, it was made clear to Alexandrov that the person who bit Asami was missing four sets of upper teeth.



Alexandrov claimed that out of ten suspects brought to him by investigating officers, none had any teeth missing. Since Asami’s murder during Carnival last year, no one has been charged.







