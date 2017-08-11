|Home » News »
Friday, August 11 2017
|
A YEAR after Japanese pannist Asami Nagakiya was murdered and her body dumped under a tree at the Queen’s Park Savannah opposite Queen’s Royal College, new information on the case was revealed publicly for the first time yesterday by the pathologist who conducted an autopsy on the woman.
At a Caribbean Youth Science Forum at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus, forensic pathologist Dr Valery Alexandrov said not only was Asami strangled, but her killer was left-handed.
