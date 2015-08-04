Let police probe

MIRANDA LA ROSE Friday, August 11 2017

IF THE police feel the process to select Bridgemans Services Group to provide cargo and passenger services for the seabridge was mismanaged and corrupt, they should conduct a full-scale investigation, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said yesterday. “I would be willing and I am sure the Port Authority (PATT) would be more than willing to work with them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the TT Chamber of Commerce and Industry is urging Government and the PATT to immediately resolve the seabridge issue in the interest of the nation. The chamber is questioning the operations of the cargo vessel Cabo Star, which was also leased by Bridgemans.



On Wednesday, government announced the cancellation of the contract to Bridgemans to provide the passenger vessel Ocean Flower 2, for failure to deliver on time.



Responding yesterday to Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad- Bissessar’s call for a police investigation into the procurement process, which she said was “a scandal of the highest order which reeks of mismanagement and corruption”, Sinanan opined, “It is strange that suddenly the former prime minister knows what is a scandal. From 2010 to 2015, she did not know what was a scandal. In this instance, she should say what is a scandal.” Any legal issue arising out of the cancellation of the vessel, he said, was being dealt with by the lawyers representing the PATT.



On whether there were any agents or middle person dealing with Bridgemans, Sinanan said, the port authority, as Government’s agent, was dealing with Bridgemans.



“What I know for sure,” he said, “is that the port authority paid nobody any commission, or finders’ fee or anything like that. As a matter of fact no money was paid on that vessel. So there is no money that the Port Authority would have had to recover.” Asked what will happen to Cabo Star’s contract if anything is found not right with the operations of Bridgemans, Sinanan said, “If there are investigations, and depending on the findings of the investigations, I am sure the port authority or the ministry will do what has to be done.” In a release issued yesterday, the chamber said, the Cabo Star “is yet to meet the projected service capabilities.” Agreeing there would be an initial three-week teething period, after some ten days in operation, the chamber said, “it is unacceptable that among other challenges, air conditioning units and wash room facilities are malfunctioning.



The cafeteria is not in operation. Cabins remain unavailable to truckers, and sailing time to Tobago is still six hours on average.” The chamber also commended PATT chairman Alison Lewis’ willingness to resign, if the PATT board is found to have failed to follow proper procurement procedures.



Calling for transparent procurement practices, the chamber called on Government, working in tandem with the PATT, to “preserve the highest principles in ensuring that our country is perceived in the best light globally by potential investors.”



