Friday, August 11 2017
TEMPERS flared in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Eighth Court yesterday as three men, charged with a murder in 2010, expressed rage and dissatisfaction with a decision to restart their case.
Nigel “Dufu” Mayers, 40; Nick “Skinnies” Noriega and Miguel Roberts appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle. Their attorney Wayne Sturge was absent and the accused men were informed that their matter would have to be restarted. The row began when prosecuting attorney Danielle Thompson said she was in receipt of the court transcripts and indicated they were prepared to restart the matter and urged the court to do so as the defence attorney was not present.
