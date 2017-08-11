Three murder accused enraged

by Shane Superville Friday, August 11 2017

TEMPERS flared in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Eighth Court yesterday as three men, charged with a murder in 2010, expressed rage and dissatisfaction with a decision to restart their case.

Nigel “Dufu” Mayers, 40; Nick “Skinnies” Noriega and Miguel Roberts appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle. Their attorney Wayne Sturge was absent and the accused men were informed that their matter would have to be restarted. The row began when prosecuting attorney Danielle Thompson said she was in receipt of the court transcripts and indicated they were prepared to restart the matter and urged the court to do so as the defence attorney was not present.



On hearing this, Mayers and Noriega began shouting, saying to restart the case would not only be unusual but also unfair. They cited the seven years spent languishing in prison while the case remains undetermined. The men began hurling insults at court officers who attempted to restore order in the courtroom.



Earle-Caddle told the men that since their legal counsel was not present, the matter would have to be restarted. Officers later removed the men from the holding cell to the prisoner’s bay before the situation grew out of hand.



This follows similar outbursts by the trio in June.



In Sturge’s absence, attorneys Danielle Rampersad and Joseph Sookhoo represented the men.



Sookhoo later said an application has been filed against the High Court for abuse of power.



Mayers and Noriega were arrested in connection with the murder of shopkeeper Shirley Thomas at her businessplace in Morvant seven years ago.







