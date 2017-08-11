Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Customs ordered to pass US$2M to State Friday, August 11 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

Customs ordered to pass US$2M to State

Friday, August 11 2017

US$2 MILLION seized in a container at the Point Lisas Port during a joint police and Customs exercise last November, has been ordered forfeited to the state.

The money which was traced to Tortola, during the course of the joint police and Customs investigation, was found concealed between plywood inside the container, which was supposed to be cleared by a local businessman.

Up to yesterday, no charge was laid against the businessman for smuggling the cash into this country.

When the money was seized it was transported to the Customs and Excise building and placed in a vault. The money was transferred to a vault at the Central Bank following information that criminals were planning a heist on the Customs building.

In a release, the Customs and Excise Division revealed that Comptroller of Customs and Excise Glen Singh applied to the Magistrate’s Court for an order that the seized cash be forfeited to the State. Customs and Excise was represented by State Counsel Shirley Sheppard and on hearing evidence given by officers in the seizure, Couva Magistrate Siumongal Ramsaran granted the order after being satisfied that conditions of the forfeiture were fulfilled in accordance with the Proceeds of Crime Act.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • DON’T FIRE ME
 • PM, Dillon have no issues
 • More guns seized
 • Customs ordered to pass US$2M to State
 • New info in Asami’s murder
 • We are getting the job done

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.049 sek.