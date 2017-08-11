|Home » News »
Friday, August 11 2017
|
US$2 MILLION seized in a container at the Point Lisas Port during a joint police and Customs exercise last November, has been ordered forfeited to the state.
The money which was traced to Tortola, during the course of the joint police and Customs investigation, was found concealed between plywood inside the container, which was supposed to be cleared by a local businessman.
