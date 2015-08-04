Malcolm Jones laid to rest

RICHARDSON DHALAI Friday, August 11 2017

MALCOLM Jones was described as a man who surmounted poverty to become a “petroleum giant’ and whose achievements helped shape the local energy sector. Jones, the former executive chairman of state owned oil company Petrotrin was accorded a regal funeral yesterday as a host of past and present government ministers and parliamentarians, led by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his wife Sharon, paid their final respects.

In delivering the eulogy at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church in San Fernando, lifelong friend Winston Rudder remembered Jones as a man who possessed a “towering intellect”, but gave of himself to both family and country. “When the history of the energy sector comes to be written, it is my wish that your contribution would be duly recognised,” Rudder said, adding, “we do not ask that history be kind to you but that the truth be told.” “His was a life well lived. I am not here to deify him as he was human with all the frailties which characterise the human condition but he was a good man… a man who gave of himself and who lived by the tenets of honesty and trustworthiness,” he said. Rudder said his over 62 year friendship with Jones was more akin to brothers than friends and recalled Jones’s “unconditional love and caring” for his wife Brenda and the children.



One of Jones’s sons Marlon, in a brief yet moving tribute recalled his father’s “warmth, genuine care, intensity and commanding presence’ would be sorely missed. “Daddy we love you and see you when we get there,” he said. Jones served as Petrotrin chairman from 2002 to 2003 and 2009 to 2010 and from 2003 to 2009 as executive chairman and from 2009 to 2010 he served as the chairman of the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (NGC) and from October 2015 to March 2016 he served as a member of the Standing Committee on Energy.







