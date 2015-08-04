|Home » News »
MALCOLM Jones was described as a man who surmounted poverty to become a “petroleum giant’ and whose achievements helped shape the local energy sector. Jones, the former executive chairman of state owned oil company Petrotrin was accorded a regal funeral yesterday as a host of past and present government ministers and parliamentarians, led by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his wife Sharon, paid their final respects.
In delivering the eulogy at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church in San Fernando, lifelong friend Winston Rudder remembered Jones as a man who possessed a “towering intellect”, but gave of himself to both family and country. “When the history of the energy sector comes to be written, it is my wish that your contribution would be duly recognised,” Rudder said, adding, “we do not ask that history be kind to you but that the truth be told.” “His was a life well lived. I am not here to deify him as he was human with all the frailties which characterise the human condition but he was a good man… a man who gave of himself and who lived by the tenets of honesty and trustworthiness,” he said. Rudder said his over 62 year friendship with Jones was more akin to brothers than friends and recalled Jones’s “unconditional love and caring” for his wife Brenda and the children.
