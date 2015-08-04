AG must investigate

CLINT CHAN TACK Saturday, August 12 2017

OPPOSITION Senator Gerald Ramdeen yesterday that the reason why the Ocean Flower II’s contract was terminated was because the vessel was defective.

Ramdeen made this allegation at a news conference at his office in Woodbrook yesterday.



Referring to two documents which he said supported his claim, Ramdeen called on Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, “to launch an investigation into the board of the Port today.” He called on the police to launch a criminal investigation into the cancellation of the contract.



Ramdeen said that investigation must involve the seizure and preservation of all written and electronic correspondence pertaining to the Ocean Flower II. He called on Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan to fire the entire board of the Port Authority, if they do not resign immediately.



Ramdeen called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to fire Sinanan if he himself does not resign. He also said Sinanan must hand over his computer and phone to the police to assist them in any investigation they conduct into this matter. Ramdeen also demanded a “full forensic investigation into Bridgeman Services TT Ltd and for a, “a trace on the funds that are being paid each month under the Cabo Star.” He said documentation provided to the Port Authority showed the Ocean Flower II had a plethora of defects which made it a safety hazard and unsuitable for use on the domestic seabridge. However Port Authority chairman Alison Lewis rejected Ramdeen’s claims about why the Ocean Flower II’s contract was terminated. She maintained that the contract was terminated because the vessel arrived late. Lewis said there are specific clauses in the contract which speak to this. She said the Port exercised its options in accordance with those clauses. Lewis wondered if Ramdeen wanted the Port Authority’s board to resign because it acted to save taxpayers’ money and in the country’s best interest.



She added that contrary to other allegations, “we did not incur any mobilisation fee.” Lewis reiterated that the Port Authority made a good corporate decision in this matter. Sinanan on Wednesday said he had no problem with any investigation into the cancellation of the contract.



He has also said it is Rowley’s prerogative as prime minister to dismiss him if he feels the circumstances warrant it.







