Alexandrov: Our forensic pathology systems outdated

JABARRI SUPERVILLE Saturday, August 12 2017

FORENSIC pathologist Dr Valery Alexandrov, speaking at a Caribbean Youth Science Forum at the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine campus on Thursday, said this country’s approach to forensic pathology is outdated.

Alexandrov said you can tell a lot about a society by the way they treat their dead. He said crime in this country has quadrupled in the last 17 years.



“Forensic pathology is not just butchering the body, but coming to a conclusion. The problem with the systems in Trinidad is that they are outdated. You have a district medical officer who is appointed to handle the body and the crime scene and this person has no idea about forensic pathology.



It’s ridiculous,” he said.



Contacted yesterday for further comment, Alexandrov told Newsday things at the Forensic Science Centre in Port-of-Spain are a “disaster.” He said this country’s pathology field should be operating at a 21st century standard not a 19th century standard.



He lamented the centre is still understaffed.



“For the amount of autopsies this country does a year, which is about 1100, we should have ten pathologists. Do you know how many we have? Four, and three of them are women.” He said since the other pathologists are women, a lot of the heavy turning and handling of bodies fall on him. He said he has spoken to administration about the issues faced but no permanent solution has been presented.







