|Home » News »
|Saturday, August 12 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
FORENSIC pathologist Dr Valery Alexandrov, speaking at a Caribbean Youth Science Forum at the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine campus on Thursday, said this country’s approach to forensic pathology is outdated.
Alexandrov said you can tell a lot about a society by the way they treat their dead. He said crime in this country has quadrupled in the last 17 years.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.051 sek.