Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Rowley ‘sorry’ for Tobagonians Saturday, August 12 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

Rowley ‘sorry’ for Tobagonians

Saturday, August 12 2017

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley is appealing to those assigned to procure a passenger vessel for the seabridge to redouble their efforts to bring relief to citizens who rely on the inter island service following the cancellation of the Ocean Flower 2 contract.

In his appeal issued yesterday morning, as contained in a statement, Rowley said those assigned must do so, “without compromising principles and within all contractual safeguards to ensure that an acceptable service is restored at the earliest opportunity.” Rowley’s statement follows calls by the Opposition for him to account to citizens on the ferry fiasco.

He apologied to citizens, particularly Tobagonians for, “whom the service is more of a life line,” affected by the cancellation of the contract with Bridgeman’s Services Group for the vessel which should have been delivered by an extended August 1 deadline.

“The unsuccessful attempt to find a replacement passenger ferry is a matter of great disappointment to me and I am sure the majority of Tobagonians who rely on this service for their comfort and livelihood,” he said.

He understood the efforts, he said, “ made by those charged with the responsibility and the particular difficulties which they faced in the process at the time when the port sought a vessel which we all anticipated would have been on the route by this time.” He assured that “Government is not unmindful of your plight and is currently engaged in making all reasonable efforts to remedy the situation in the short term.”

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Walcott aims for javelin medal in London
 • MURDER AT HOUSE OF GOD
 • Accused gets bail after mom’s tears
 • TT athletes rally to CAREBACO semis
 • Hail Jereem!
 • Moonilal: Ministers obsessed with personal security

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.051 sek.