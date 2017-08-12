|Home » News »
|Saturday, August 12 2017
|
PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley is appealing to those assigned to procure a passenger vessel for the seabridge to redouble their efforts to bring relief to citizens who rely on the inter island service following the cancellation of the Ocean Flower 2 contract.
In his appeal issued yesterday morning, as contained in a statement, Rowley said those assigned must do so, “without compromising principles and within all contractual safeguards to ensure that an acceptable service is restored at the earliest opportunity.” Rowley’s statement follows calls by the Opposition for him to account to citizens on the ferry fiasco.
