TT salutes gold-winning quartet

KESTON CHARLES Monday, August 14 2017

THE TT men’s relay team was praised yesterday by both Minister of Sport Darryl Smith and Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) President Brian Lewis after their spectacular showing in the last race of the IAAF 2017 World Championships yesterday in London.

The quartet of Lalonde Gordon, who ran the anchor leg, Machel Cedenio, Jereem Richards and Jarrin Solomon stunned the heavily favoured US men’s team to snatch gold in the Men’s 4x400M finals.



Contacted minutes after the race shortly after 4 am, Minister Smith said that on behalf of the government, he was extending deepest congratulations to the team.



“It was an excellent race, I think it was well deserved. The team has worked hard to come from where they came from.” With the mighty Jamaicans not qualifying and no other Caribbean island in the final, the onus was on Trinidad and Tobago to bring pride to the region and they did not disappoint.



“I am very, very happy.



We are happy, the Prime Minister is happy and we wish all the other athletes the best of luck,” Smith said.



The minister would not comment on what rewards would be considered for the team, but TTOC President Lewis was not shy on that issue. It is no secret the TTOC has recently come under much scrutiny and criticism because of the performance of TT athletes on the world stage and Lewis made sure to highlight hardships the committee had to face to get the athletes to where they are.



“I hope Trinidad and Tobago realize that sports is like that.



There will be good days and there will be bad days. Last year we were criticized but only a year later, the country is in a joyous and rapturous mood. It is the same committee now being praised a year later,” Lewis said.



Asked about rewards for the team, Lewis was adamant.



“Everyone wants to ask about rewards but nobody wanted to help with preparations, and now everybody wants to talk about reward? I don’t know what rewards would be in store because we were struggling to get funding to properly prepare these athletes.” Lewis said despite his feelings on the love/hate relationship the TT public has with the TTOC, he would not vent too much since he does not want his thoughts to overshadow the undeniable, unbelievable achievement of the athletes. He commended their performance which he described as gutsy.



He said the athletes really dug deep.



“I know the guys were hungry for it, they dug deep and had made up their mind to let it all out again in that race,” Lewis said.



“One has to take these things with dignity and grace, notwithstanding the challenges and of course the band wagon would now roll in, but I am glad that the athletes had an opportunity to bring the kind of glory that we deserve. It’s a great moment and I want to focus on the tremendous adversity, resilience, courage and guts of our athletes to overcome every obstacle to bring glory to Trinidad and Tobago.” “In all the gloom and doom, sports once again has painted a positive image of Trinidad and Tobago to the world and my heartiest congratulations go out to the boys,” Lewis said.







