Home » News » Hinds: Govt has not abandoned youth, black people Monday, August 14 2017
Hinds: Govt has not abandoned youth, black people

JULIEN NEAVES Monday, August 14 2017

LAVENTILLE West MP Fitzgerald Hinds said he rejects claims that Government was not doing anything for young people and black people.

He was speaking at the graduation ceremony for participants of the Cipriani College of Labour and Co-Operative Studies’ “Empowering Communities through Education - The Laventille Project” held on Saturday at the Laventille Community Centre.

Hinds said he was hearing complaints that Government was not doing anything for young people and black people but pointed out that graduates of the project are, “only youth.” He also said such a programme would require Government support.

Hinds said they were living in “extremely seriously dangerously economic stringency” and Government was “struggling on a monthly basis to meet national commitments to you.” He said young people and black people are benefiting from the programme.

“So you see why I have to reject the suggestion that the Government has done nothing for young people and eh (sic) doing nothing for black people.” He said that regardless of what is happening their priority is to meet the needs of those who want to educate themselves and people would not be denied education and training for want of money.

He said the second priority, even if they cannot pay public servants’ salaries, is to provide benefits to those in need like senior citizens through the Social Development Ministry. “That is the best evidence of a Government that is determined to look after those who have needs in the society.” Hinds said the programme will bring the graduates personal benefit and their families, the community and the country will also benefit.

“Good things do happen in Laventille and you need not be afraid (to come here).” The programme is the first outreach problem by Cipriani Labour College to Laventille. For ten Saturdays, participants - 50 at the start and 41 at the end - received foundation teaching in the area of occupational safety and health and also an opportunity to move forward to the next level of certification with the college.

College chairman Dr Roosevelt Williams congratulated the participants on “staying the course” and noted that some of the participants had signed up for programmes at the college.

He said that it did not matter what qualifications one came with but what matters is what they leave with.



