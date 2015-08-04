Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Relief for Macoya Market Monday, August 14 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

Relief for Macoya Market

CAROL MATROO Monday, August 14 2017

MINISTER Clarence Rambharat on Friday turned the sod for a $4.5 million car park at the Norris Deonarine Wholesale Market, Macoya, that may well improve the lives of vendors who depend on this facility to make a living, and also the residents.

The car park would facilitate an additional 134 cars to make the market more secure and make the traffic flow better to ease up the residences off people who were having problem,” the minister said.

The traffic in the area has been the bane of residents for years as they claimed that the vendors caused a clog of traffic with them being unable to access or leave their homes.

“It was not a simple project once we are interfacing with a major highway.

It is a series of approvals you have to get, you have to go through the design stages, get approvals, line up the funding, discussions with the farmers, go through the tenders process. These particular tender process went through a very long period because of the evaluations,” Rambharat said, adding that the process would be done in two phases.

–Asked why it took so long to have the project started, the minister said it was not a simple project since they were interfacing with a major highway. “It is a series of approvals you have to get. You have to go through the design stages, get approvals, line up the funding, consultations with the farmers, go through the tenders process which went through a long process because we have to be careful in terms of evaluations and we are ready for that,” he explained. Rambharat said the vendors were ready for the change that would improve their lives

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • GOLDEN RUN
 • Skeletal remains in mangrove
 • Charlottesville terror
 • Why manslaughter?
 • Relief for Macoya Market
 • TT salutes gold-winning quartet

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.051 sek.