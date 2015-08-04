|Home » News »
MINISTER Clarence Rambharat on Friday turned the sod for a $4.5 million car park at the Norris Deonarine Wholesale Market, Macoya, that may well improve the lives of vendors who depend on this facility to make a living, and also the residents.
The car park would facilitate an additional 134 cars to make the market more secure and make the traffic flow better to ease up the residences off people who were having problem,” the minister said.
