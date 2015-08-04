Relief for Macoya Market

CAROL MATROO Monday, August 14 2017

MINISTER Clarence Rambharat on Friday turned the sod for a $4.5 million car park at the Norris Deonarine Wholesale Market, Macoya, that may well improve the lives of vendors who depend on this facility to make a living, and also the residents.

The car park would facilitate an additional 134 cars to make the market more secure and make the traffic flow better to ease up the residences off people who were having problem,” the minister said.



The traffic in the area has been the bane of residents for years as they claimed that the vendors caused a clog of traffic with them being unable to access or leave their homes.



“It was not a simple project once we are interfacing with a major highway.



It is a series of approvals you have to get, you have to go through the design stages, get approvals, line up the funding, discussions with the farmers, go through the tenders process. These particular tender process went through a very long period because of the evaluations,” Rambharat said, adding that the process would be done in two phases.



–Asked why it took so long to have the project started, the minister said it was not a simple project since they were interfacing with a major highway. “It is a series of approvals you have to get. You have to go through the design stages, get approvals, line up the funding, consultations with the farmers, go through the tenders process which went through a long process because we have to be careful in terms of evaluations and we are ready for that,” he explained. Rambharat said the vendors were ready for the change that would improve their lives



