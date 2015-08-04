|Home » News »
LITTLE Alliyah Primus, eight, and her aunt Nolene ‘Neisha’ Gopaul, 40, who both perished in a fire which destroyed their Moruga home last Friday, will be buried in the same coffin tomorrow following a funeral service. The girl and her aunt shared a close bond in life and relatives thought it fitting that they rest in eternity together.
On Friday at about 2 am, Alliyah’s relatives were awakened by crackling sounds and realised their house at Fifth Company was on fire. After the occupants ran out of the burning house, a head count was done and both Alliyah and Gopaul who slept together, were unaccounted for. Alliyah, was a pupil of the Fifth Company Baptist primary School while Gopaul was a single mother of one.
