Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » 1 coffin for 2 fire victims Monday, August 14 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

1 coffin for 2 fire victims

LAUREL V WILLIAMS Monday, August 14 2017

LITTLE Alliyah Primus, eight, and her aunt Nolene ‘Neisha’ Gopaul, 40, who both perished in a fire which destroyed their Moruga home last Friday, will be buried in the same coffin tomorrow following a funeral service. The girl and her aunt shared a close bond in life and relatives thought it fitting that they rest in eternity together.

On Friday at about 2 am, Alliyah’s relatives were awakened by crackling sounds and realised their house at Fifth Company was on fire. After the occupants ran out of the burning house, a head count was done and both Alliyah and Gopaul who slept together, were unaccounted for. Alliyah, was a pupil of the Fifth Company Baptist primary School while Gopaul was a single mother of one.

Alliyah was expected to enter Standard Three in the new term next month. Princes Town Fire officers later discovered the skeletal remains amongst the debris. The fire left 13 relatives homeless, among them five are children. Tomorrow from 12 noon, the coffin will be taken to relatives’ home located on the same property for a viewing, following which, it will be taken to the St Mary’s Open Bible church. They will be buried at the Paynter Cemetery in Indian Walk, Moruga.

The child’s mother who is Gopaul’s sister Nicole Gopaul, 32, was not at home when the fire broke out. Nicole’s twin-sister Nikeisha Mitchell yesterday appealed for help on behalf of the family saying now only have they lost their loved-ones but also the house and all household materials.

“Some churches dropped off some stuff. We would like to get some assistance to build back. We are appealing for assistance so anybody who is willing to assist, please do so,” Mitchell said.

During her escape from the fire, Alliyah’s cousin Lexi Butcher, eight, suffered burns to her right arm while her mother Natalie Gopaul suffered cuts.

“Lexi has to go for dressing tomorrow (today).

She attends the St Michael Anglican Primary School. Everyone had already bought school supplies for the children and to lost everything and now go back and start over...it is very hard,” Mitchell said. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and investigations are continuing.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • GOLDEN RUN
 • Skeletal remains in mangrove
 • Charlottesville terror
 • Why manslaughter?
 • Relief for Macoya Market
 • TT salutes gold-winning quartet

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.048 sek.