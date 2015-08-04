1 coffin for 2 fire victims

LAUREL V WILLIAMS Monday, August 14 2017

LITTLE Alliyah Primus, eight, and her aunt Nolene ‘Neisha’ Gopaul, 40, who both perished in a fire which destroyed their Moruga home last Friday, will be buried in the same coffin tomorrow following a funeral service. The girl and her aunt shared a close bond in life and relatives thought it fitting that they rest in eternity together.

On Friday at about 2 am, Alliyah’s relatives were awakened by crackling sounds and realised their house at Fifth Company was on fire. After the occupants ran out of the burning house, a head count was done and both Alliyah and Gopaul who slept together, were unaccounted for. Alliyah, was a pupil of the Fifth Company Baptist primary School while Gopaul was a single mother of one.



Alliyah was expected to enter Standard Three in the new term next month. Princes Town Fire officers later discovered the skeletal remains amongst the debris. The fire left 13 relatives homeless, among them five are children. Tomorrow from 12 noon, the coffin will be taken to relatives’ home located on the same property for a viewing, following which, it will be taken to the St Mary’s Open Bible church. They will be buried at the Paynter Cemetery in Indian Walk, Moruga.



The child’s mother who is Gopaul’s sister Nicole Gopaul, 32, was not at home when the fire broke out. Nicole’s twin-sister Nikeisha Mitchell yesterday appealed for help on behalf of the family saying now only have they lost their loved-ones but also the house and all household materials.



“Some churches dropped off some stuff. We would like to get some assistance to build back. We are appealing for assistance so anybody who is willing to assist, please do so,” Mitchell said.



During her escape from the fire, Alliyah’s cousin Lexi Butcher, eight, suffered burns to her right arm while her mother Natalie Gopaul suffered cuts.



“Lexi has to go for dressing tomorrow (today).



She attends the St Michael Anglican Primary School. Everyone had already bought school supplies for the children and to lost everything and now go back and start over...it is very hard,” Mitchell said. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and investigations are continuing.







