Father of drowned toddler granted $75,000 bail

by Shane Superville Tuesday, August 15 2017

THERE was a brief uproar in the Port of Spain Magistrate’s Eighth Court yesterday as relatives of Atiba Gorkin, the father of 3-year-old Josiah Messi Gorkin who drowned during a family outing to the Chaguaramas boardwalk last month, expressed their outrage at an objection to bail by a prosecutor.

Gorkin appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle- Caddle charged with manslaughter arising out of the death of his son.



His attorney Samuel Pete Thomas requested that his client be granted bail as he was the bread-winner of his family and was struggling to come to terms with his son’s death. He said Gorkin’s experience has been made even more traumatic since his arrest last Tuesday.



“Your worship while my client may have had matters before the court in the past, these matters have been resolved and all but two were ruled in his favour.



“He is employed with the Port-of Spain City Corporation.



“He is still in a state of grief and shock and I am making this bail application so that he has the opportunity to catch himself.” However Prosecutor Inspector Dillon objected to the bail application and suggested that if granted, Gorkin may use the opportunity to interfere with witnesses.



Several of his relatives who were in the public gallery expressed their discontent prompting Earle-Caddle to intervene.



“Listen if you all don’t know how to behave in this court, well then I suggest you don’t stay here for the remainder of the proceedings,” she said. In response to Dillon’s objections, Thomas argued the offence was bailable and said the claims of potential witness interference were baseless.



Earle-Caddle granted Gorkin bail in the sum of $75,000 and he is expected to reappear in court on September 11.







