First gas from Juniper

Tuesday, August 15 2017

ENERGY company BP Trinidad and Tobago (BPTT) yesterday announced the production of its first natural gas from its Juniper platform.

In a statement, BPTT reported Juniper has started production on schedule and within budget.



BPTT is a subsidiary of energy multinational company (British Petroleum-BP). Juniper is BP’s first sub-sea field development in Trinidad and is located 80 km off the south-east coast in water approximately 110 metres deep.



The platform produces gas from the Corallita and Lantana fields.



In a subsequent statement, Energy Minister Franklin Khan said the project represents an investment of approximately US$ 2 billion by BPTT.



He said Juniper will have a gas production capacity of 590 million standard cubic feet per day (mscfd). Khan said Juniper’s gas production will augment BPTTs gas production and the company’s gas production was boosted in April with the start of the Trinidad Onshore Compression Project (TROC).



The TROC has provided incremental gas volumes of approximately 100 mscfd.



Khan said the Juniper and TROC projects are examples of BPTT’s commitment to improving the domestic gas production. He said both projects will assist in alleviating the current gas shortfall.



He said the ministry is also working closely with BPTT with respect to the timely development of the Angelin gas field. This field is estimated to come on stream in late 2019 with an estimated gas production capacity of 600 million standard cubic feet per day.



Khan also said there are ongoing discussions with the company on development plans for recently announced gas discoveries in BPTT’s offshore, Macadamia and Savannah field. The gas reserves are estimated at two trillion cubic feet. Khan said to monetise these and other resources, BPTT will invest approximately US$5 billion over the next five years. Khan was confident BPTT would build on the Juniper success and about similar successful developments in the near future. BP’s chief executive (upstream business) Bernard Looney said Juniper is a major milestone in BP’s over 50 years of investment in TT.BPTT’s regional president Norman Christie said Juniper, “further demonstrates our commitment to helping improve production capacity for TT.” Juniper was BPTT’s 14th offshore platform in Trinidad and its sixth to be constructed at the fabrication yard in La Brea.







