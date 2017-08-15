Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Please come forward Tuesday, August 15 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

Please come forward

Ryan Hamilton-Davis Tuesday, August 15 2017

RELATIVES of Anton and Simeon John, brothers who were killed in a motorcycle accident on Saturday morning, are calling for the driver who allegedly ran them off the road to come forward.

“Drivers have to cool themselves on the road,” said one relative.

“There are other drivers on the road so you have to take precautions.

Even if you get in an accident, stop and sort it out.” Other relatives begged the driver to consider relatives are searching for closure. Reports are that at about 2.45 am on Saturday, Simeon, a 37-year-old PTSC bus driver of Malabar, was driving his motorcycle with 39-year-old Anton, an ambulance driver of Arouca as the pillion rider. They were heading in a westerly direction on the Eastern Main Road near Red Hill, D’abadie when a car hit the motorcycle.

The brothers were thrown several feet into the air, hit the side of the road and died instantly. The driver of the car fled the scene.

Relatives described the relationship between the brothers as “very close.” Simeon, a father of two, and Anton, a father of six, did everything together, they said.

“Wherever you see one, you would see the other and they were very nice, family-oriented men.” They said Simeon was an avid motorcycle rider who would frequently ride with local clubs.

“He used to ride since I was a little girl,” a relative said. “I remember seeing him with a dirt bike when I was younger, and he would ride everywhere with it.”

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • A HOUSE DIVIDED
 • Attorney: Soldiers’ detainment is lengthy and unreasonable
 • Father of drowned toddler granted $75,000 bail
 • Kamla: Fix the ferry scandal
 • Port authority board stays mum
 • Ethical use of social media

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.058 sek.