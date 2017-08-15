Please come forward

Ryan Hamilton-Davis Tuesday, August 15 2017

RELATIVES of Anton and Simeon John, brothers who were killed in a motorcycle accident on Saturday morning, are calling for the driver who allegedly ran them off the road to come forward.

“Drivers have to cool themselves on the road,” said one relative.



“There are other drivers on the road so you have to take precautions.



Even if you get in an accident, stop and sort it out.” Other relatives begged the driver to consider relatives are searching for closure. Reports are that at about 2.45 am on Saturday, Simeon, a 37-year-old PTSC bus driver of Malabar, was driving his motorcycle with 39-year-old Anton, an ambulance driver of Arouca as the pillion rider. They were heading in a westerly direction on the Eastern Main Road near Red Hill, D’abadie when a car hit the motorcycle.



The brothers were thrown several feet into the air, hit the side of the road and died instantly. The driver of the car fled the scene.



Relatives described the relationship between the brothers as “very close.” Simeon, a father of two, and Anton, a father of six, did everything together, they said.



“Wherever you see one, you would see the other and they were very nice, family-oriented men.” They said Simeon was an avid motorcycle rider who would frequently ride with local clubs.



“He used to ride since I was a little girl,” a relative said. “I remember seeing him with a dirt bike when I was younger, and he would ride everywhere with it.”



