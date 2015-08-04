US Embassy discusses juvenile delinquency

LAUREL V WILLIAMS Tuesday, August 15 2017

WHEN it comes to all things targeting juvenile delinquency, the government of the United States of America is very interested in supporting the T&T government as it understands that such an issue needs to be addressed because it impacts several other things.

Chief Military liaison officer at the US Embassy here, Colonel Claudia Carrizales, made the statement yesterday during a visit to the San Fernando City Corporation to discuss initiatives for security, outreach, and good governance partnerships with the city.



Carrizales and the Embassy’s chief consular liaison to south Trinidad, Timothy Swanson, and assistant public affairs officer Michael Barrera met Mayor Junia Regrello. After the meeting Carrizales told reporters many people do not realise the US military also has a large hold in communities with its outreach programmes. One of the three key areas in which US military is interested includes education, she said. Another is building the response capability for the San Fernando community so that in the event of natural or man-made disaster, people are prepared. She said the third key relates to security which means partnering with the local military and police.



On Saturday last, this country joined with others worldwide to celebrate International Youth Day as declared by the United Nations General Assembly.



Carrizales’ main message to youths was for them to be the change they want to be.







