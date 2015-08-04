|Home » News »
WHEN it comes to all things targeting juvenile delinquency, the government of the United States of America is very interested in supporting the T&T government as it understands that such an issue needs to be addressed because it impacts several other things.
Chief Military liaison officer at the US Embassy here, Colonel Claudia Carrizales, made the statement yesterday during a visit to the San Fernando City Corporation to discuss initiatives for security, outreach, and good governance partnerships with the city.
