PORT CEO SUSPENDED

MIRANDA LA ROSE Wednesday, August 16 2017

THE Port Authority has suspended chief executive officer and general manager Leon Grant, even as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday appointed businessman Christian Mouttet as the sole investigator of the procurement of two vessels for the Tobago seabridge from Canadian operator Bridgeman’s Services Group (BSG).

There were also unconfirmed reports that a second employee was suspended. A senior government official confirmed Grant’s suspension and said a press release would be issued but none was received up to press time.



The development followed the Office of the Prime Minister’s (OPM) announcement that Mouttet, a former president of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, would investigate the “circumstances surrounding the procurement of the Cabo Star and the Ocean Flower II” and the charter party agreement for the vessels with the Vancouver-based BSG. Mouttet will be supported by the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, and is due to present a report within 30 days. The OPM also released the prime minister’s letter to Mouttet, dated August 15, outlining his mandate.



Mouttet yesterday told Newsday he was asked by the prime minister to conduct the investigations and has accepted the responsibility.



“I will conduct whatever interviews are necessary from stakeholders, and collect data that exists with regards to correspondence and contracts,” he said. “I will look at the mechanisms and the systems that were in place for this process, and essentially prepare a report on those findings and submit them to the prime minister and the Cabinet.” However, Mouttet will not give advice on any course of action based on his findings.



“It won’t be within my purview to make recommendations. I will not make recommendations.



That is not part of the mandate.” With only 30 days to go, he said, he has to begin work right away. That will involve putting a plan in place over the next day or two to meet with stakeholders and make requests for documentation, he said.



The probe follows the Port Authority board’s cancellation of the contract for the Ocean Flower II for late delivery and amid reports of mechanical problems with the Cabo Star, although this contract remains in effect, in a continuation of the seabridge woes ever since the owners of the Super Fast Galicia withdrew its service in April.Former transport minister Devant Maharaj said Mouttet should “respectfully” decline the offer of sole investigator and allow the appropriate lawful body to conduct the investigation.



He said the appointment was a continuation of the public relations strategies used by Government to deflect from a critical examination of the procurement of the vessels. Mouttet is a respected businessman and should be commended for his willingness to serve the country, Maharaj said, but he does not qualify as a forensic investigator.



With many questions to answer, Maharaj said it was offensive that while the Integrity Commission was investigating the process, Rowley appointed a private citizen to do the same.



Mouttet is a leading businessman, serving as director and chief executive officer of the family- run Victor E Mouttet Limited Group.







