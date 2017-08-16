|Home » News »
Wednesday, August 16 2017
|
ACTING Attorney General Stuart Young yesterday defended the choice of former TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Christian Mouttet as sole investigator into the procurement of the Ocean Flower II and the Cabo Star for the domestic seabridge. Mouttet’s appointment was announced in a statement issued yesterday by the Office of the Prime Minister. In a signed letter to Mouttet, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley told Mouttet he would be supported by the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs. Mouttet is expected to submit his report to Rowley within 30 days.
After a rotary club luncheon in Woodbrook, reporters asked Young why Mouttet was chosen to undertake the investigation.
