Young defends ferry investigator

Wednesday, August 16 2017

ACTING Attorney General Stuart Young yesterday defended the choice of former TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Christian Mouttet as sole investigator into the procurement of the Ocean Flower II and the Cabo Star for the domestic seabridge. Mouttet’s appointment was announced in a statement issued yesterday by the Office of the Prime Minister. In a signed letter to Mouttet, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley told Mouttet he would be supported by the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs. Mouttet is expected to submit his report to Rowley within 30 days.

After a rotary club luncheon in Woodbrook, reporters asked Young why Mouttet was chosen to undertake the investigation.



Young replied, “Mr Mouttet is one of the stalwarts of TT.



He is someone who is very respected.” He said Mouttet is also someone Government sees “as being quite independent” and would be “a good sole investigator into what he has been asked to look into.” Young said Mouttet’s appointment does not mean Government has lost faith with the Port Authority’s board of directors. He said if Mouttet’s investigation unearths anything that warrants a police investigation, “as a government, we will send it to the police and where it needs to go.” Young said, “I would expect persons to fully participate with a Cabinet appointed investigator. If they choose not to, they will have a lot of questions to answer.” Young declined to say whether Mouttet’s findings could serve as the basis for future legal action against anyone involved in the procurement of the two vessels.



He also said at this stage, there is no cost attached to Mouttet’s engagement as an investigator.







