Wife pleads for detained Nigerian husband Wednesday, August 16 2017
Wife pleads for detained Nigerian husband

Laquesha Bailey (NYLO Intern) Wednesday, August 16 2017

“My family suffers today because our breadwinner and protector is incarcerated”, wrote Paula Nicole Haddaway, wife of Nigerian national, Time Hunter Okoedo Kings, who has been imprisoned for a combined period of more than four years, in an open letter to Minister of National Security, Edmund Dillon.

According to Haddaway, her husband was first arrested following a raid on their home in March 2013 and in spite of paying the required immigration bond, he was held in custody for another 16 months without explanation. After his release in July 2014, Haddaway tried to get her husband regularised, writing to then Minister of National Security, Gary Griffith and meeting with Junior Minister, Embau Moheni who promised to look into her problem with no apparent follow through.

After his release into his wife’s custody, Kings was in and out of the hospital for head injuries sustained following an alleged beating by six officers with batons while held at the Immigration Detention Centre.

As a result of these hospital visits, Kings was forced to miss a few of his weekly supervision appointments and though his wife presented a doctor’s letter, he was branded a fugitive in December 2014. Kings surrendered wilfully with the presence of a lawyer and has been in custody ever since. Since then, Haddaway said she has consistently pleaded to various outlets inclusive of the media and the previous and current government to no avail and has only received empty, unfulfilled promises.



