Wednesday, August 16 2017
“My family suffers today because our breadwinner and protector is incarcerated”, wrote Paula Nicole Haddaway, wife of Nigerian national, Time Hunter Okoedo Kings, who has been imprisoned for a combined period of more than four years, in an open letter to Minister of National Security, Edmund Dillon.
According to Haddaway, her husband was first arrested following a raid on their home in March 2013 and in spite of paying the required immigration bond, he was held in custody for another 16 months without explanation. After his release in July 2014, Haddaway tried to get her husband regularised, writing to then Minister of National Security, Gary Griffith and meeting with Junior Minister, Embau Moheni who promised to look into her problem with no apparent follow through.
