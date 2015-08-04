Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Card skimming on the increase Thursday, August 17 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

Card skimming on the increase

DAZZLE CARRINGTON AND LAQUESHA BAILEY (NYLO INTERN Thursday, August 17 2017

POLICE yesterday reported an increase in the incidence of bank card skimming by an alarming 181 per cent in the last four years.

The revelation was made during the weekly press briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.

Head of the Fraud Squad Ag Snr Supt Totaram Dookhie, said his unit, the Bankers’ Association and the Trans-National Crime Unit have been working together to decrease the number of incidents.

This year police arrested 16 foreigners Bolivia, Spain, the Dominican Republic, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria and Canada, convicting nine of them. Several locals were also arrested.

Dookhie displayed several devices used for skimming such as “deep insert devices” seized from local businesses, including “a prominent food outlet” and ATMs.

He said the devices were used to steal information from one’s bank card by acquiring the information, then connecting and transferring it to a computer which puts it on a spreadsheet, then onto a card. He encouraged members of the public to be vigilant and responsible when banking.

D ookhie said the police have also been dealing with an increase in vile and unacceptable posts on social media which malign the character of individuals. He said while the country’s Constitution distinctly allows for the right to freedom of speech, people are taking things too far. He warned that people could be charged, prosecuted and convicted.

“We at the TTPS are appealing to persons that prior to activating that send button, you should consider the consequences.” He said citizens should also be wary of posting pictures on social media while abroad since it alerts

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • No $ for Haleema
 • No staff reductions at TSTT, Massy
 • Port authority investigates itself
 • Card skimming on the increase
 • Suspended SRP sends pre-action protocol letter to Acting CoP
 • UNC Youth: Govt failing on GATE means test

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.050 sek.