UNC Youth: Govt failing on GATE means test

Thursday, August 17 2017

TOO MUCH secrecy surrounds the means test for GATE and arouses distrust in the population, said the United National Congress (UNC) Youth Arm in a statement yesterday.

Expressing their discontent with the Government’s stance on GATE, the UNC Youth said the new system could see many students being left behind due to fewer opportunities to access education.



The statement said an air of uncertainty existed over the means test to ascertain the financial standing of students wanting to benefit from the programme, a position diametrically opposed to what existed previously. “It is to be noted that the criteria to be applied for the ‘means test’ is hidden under a cloak of secrecy,” the statement said. “This further erodes the trust the population has for this PNM Government as it has a track record of offering secret scholarships and slush funds for only a select few.” The UNC Youth also bemoaned the timing in which tertiary level institutions were notified of their standing as it pertained to the new rules.



“The new school year is less than one month away and we are of the view that the Government should have acted in a more responsible manner in order to have these tertiary level institutions ensure their accreditation credentials are in order before the start of the new school year under the new GATE scheme.



This new policy is counter-productive, as it would leave busy classrooms empty and doors of schools shut especially at a time where education is vital in keeping the youth off the streets.” The UNC Youth accused the Government of a betrayal that was further underscored by it allegedly changing its position from their 2015 manifesto promise of not restricting GATE.



“We also wish to warn the Government of the opening of the floodgates of litigation, as its new policy is discriminatory.



Persons who are 50 years and over will now be unable to access GATE funding which amounts to discrimination based on age.



This litigation will of course be an additional cost to taxpayers due to yet another faux pas of the Rowley-led administration.



“The UNC Youth Arm holds steadfast to its position that an education thrust leads to national prosperity and any sitting government should encourage the development of our citizens and not seek to restrict access to education.”



