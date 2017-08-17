|Home » News »
|Thursday, August 17 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
THE Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service is closely monitoring a disturbance located approximately 1285 kilometres east of the Lesser Antilles and was moving westward at approximately 30 kilometres per hour.
In a bulletin issued yesterday, the Met Service said the disturbance had not been well-defined as it contended with an environment of dry Saharan air but it had become more organised. They said the disturbance had a medium chance (40 per cent) of tropical cyclone development in the next 24 to 48 hours and a 50 per cent chance of tropical cyclone development in the next three to four days.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.048 sek.