TT Met Service monitors disturbance east of Lesser Antilles

Thursday, August 17 2017

THE Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service is closely monitoring a disturbance located approximately 1285 kilometres east of the Lesser Antilles and was moving westward at approximately 30 kilometres per hour.

In a bulletin issued yesterday, the Met Service said the disturbance had not been well-defined as it contended with an environment of dry Saharan air but it had become more organised. They said the disturbance had a medium chance (40 per cent) of tropical cyclone development in the next 24 to 48 hours and a 50 per cent chance of tropical cyclone development in the next three to four days.



This disturbance, they said, will cause moderate to heavy rainfall tomorrow across portions of the Windward Islands, north of Trinidad and Tobago.







