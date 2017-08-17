Newsday Logo
31 GML workers to get pink slips today Thursday, August 17 2017
31 GML workers to get pink slips today

Sasha Harrinanan Thursday, August 17 2017

Thirty-one employees of Guardian Media Limited (GML) are expected to receive retrenchment letters today as part of a restructuring exercise at the ANSA McAL Group of Companies (ANSA McAL) subsidiary.

Newsday got confirmation of the news from recently appointed ANSA McAL CEO, Andrew Sabga, and from the workers’ representative union - the Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU).

In a brief interview late yesterday afternoon, Sabga said “GML will be (issuing) an official statement very shortly. Mr Lucio Mesquita; the Managing Director of GML, will be issuing that statement.” BIGWU is scheduled to hold a meeting at its Barataria head office this Saturday at 2 pm to discuss the latest developments at GML.

BIGWU denied reports that retrenchment letters had been issued yesterday. “They’re supposed to serve the notices tomorrow (today).

They sent a letter to us around lunch time today (yesterday), acknowledging our letter (in which) we invited the company to continue discussions. Notwithstanding our invitation, they went ahead and said that they will be serving notices to workers tomorrow (today).” BIGWU told Newsday that “the departments are content, news and operations. The total figure is 31 (workers). They have been invited to come to the HR department in Chaguanas for 9 am tomorrow (today).” However, the union official; who asked that his name not be used, said GML had questions to answer about its decision to serve retrenchment notices when it is supposedly still in discussions with BIGWU.

He said, “While we agreed on the last in, first out (LIFO) criteria, we never agreed that there would be job cuts. We were able to move them down from 73 to 40. July 12, 2017, was the last time we sat down with the company.

“Then, without any further discussion and after (some staff) accepted offers of early retirement, they came up with a final list of 33, which means that you’ve closed the door to discussions. It’s almost tantamount to negotiating in bad faith. The list of 33 was reduced to 31 after the company re-deployed two workers elsewhere within the company.” The union said it would attempt to re-engage the company in duscusssions but would seek the intervention of the Minister of Labour if those discussions were to fail.



