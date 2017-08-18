A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Tropical Storm Harvey forms

Friday, August 18 2017

BARBADOS, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Martinique were yesterday placed under Tropical Storm warning while Dominica was under a storm watch as potential tropical cyclone nine was upgraded to Tropical Storm Harvey.

The National Hurricane Centre in an advisory posted on its website at 5 pm yesterday said an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft found a well-defined circulation in the low pressure area east of the Lesser Antilles, with the center near a cluster of sheared, but strong, convection.



The Centre explained that a tropical storm warning meant that tropical storm conditions were expected somewhere within 24 to 36 hours while a watch meant that conditions were possible within 24 to 36 hours.



The Centre said tropical storm conditions were expected to first reach the Lesser Antilles within the warning area early today.



As for the rainfall, they said Harvey was expected to produce rainfall totals of two to four inches across portions of the Windward Islands from Martinique southward to Grenada.



These rains, they said could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.



In an information bulletin, the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service said the leading periphery of the system was expected to affect Barbados last night with rainfall totals of 50 to 100 mm as well as gusty winds across portions of the Windward Islands, north of Trinidad and Tobago from last night into today.



They said, Tropical Storm Harvey posed no immediate threat to this country.







