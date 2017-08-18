|Home » News »
Friday, August 18 2017
|
BARBADOS, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Martinique were yesterday placed under Tropical Storm warning while Dominica was under a storm watch as potential tropical cyclone nine was upgraded to Tropical Storm Harvey.
The National Hurricane Centre in an advisory posted on its website at 5 pm yesterday said an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft found a well-defined circulation in the low pressure area east of the Lesser Antilles, with the center near a cluster of sheared, but strong, convection.
