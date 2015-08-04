A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Woman in court for false rape report

DENISHA SIMEON AND MICKHELA ALEXANDER (NYLO INTERN Friday, August 18 2017

A WOMAN yesterday appeared in court charged with making a false report to the police that she was raped by a man on Tuesday.

Wendy Izahark, 45, an employee at the San Fernando Magistrates Court, appeared in the Princes Town Magistrates Court to answer the charge arising out of an alleged incident on Tuesday night in Barrackpore. She was arrested and taken to the Princes Town Police Station where she was charged.



Yesterday, Magistrate Nalini Singh read the charge to Izahark, of Lengua Village, Princes Town, that she made a false report, causing wasteful employment of police time.



The charge, laid by Corporal Neil Nanan of the Princes Town CID. Izahark pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to her by the magistrate.



Attorneys Subhas Panday and Kiran Panday appeared on Izahark’s behalf and made an application for bail to be granted.



Panday (S) said Izahark has no previous convictions or pending matters and she is not a flight risk.



Prosecutor Sgt Shazard Mohammed did not object. The magistrate granted Izahark her own bail in the sum of $10,000 and ordered her to reappear next Thursday.







