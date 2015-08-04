Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » COP HELD AS CRIME BOSS Saturday, August 19 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


COP HELD AS CRIME BOSS

NALINEE SEELAL Saturday, August 19 2017
click on pic to zoom in

A police inspector with over 25 years service, assigned to the Organised Crime Narcotics and Firearms Bureau remained in a cell at the Fraud Squad’s Port of Spain office yesterday having been arrested at the Piarco International Airport on Thursday after his office, based at the airport, was searched.

The policeman’s 36-yearold wife was also arrested on Thursday and remained in custody up until yesterday.

The 46-year-old officer is suspected of being involved in money laundering and organised crime and was the subject of an investigation for approximately 18 months. He was placed under surveillance for the past few weeks prior to his arrest.

According to reports, members of the Fraud Squad, led by Sen Supt Totaram Dookhie and including ASP Ghisawan and SGTS Thomas and Samuel, executed a search warrant at the inspector’s office at Piarco on Thursday afternoon.

The same team then went to his home at Princes Town and searched.

A quantity of jewellery, valued millions of dollars, and nine macaws were seized and the officer’s wife arrested. The macaws were handed over to game wardens from the Forestry Division. Police also seized two vehicles valued $600,000 The inspector and his wife were being questioned yesterday and investigators are expected to approach Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC for advice in the matter.

Yesterday ACP Irwin Hackshaw confirmed the arrests and commended the Fraud Squad for what he described as excellent work.

He said it is the intention of Acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams and the executive to weed out any corrupt elements in the Police Service.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • COP HELD AS CRIME BOSS
 • TKR begin life without Shadab Khan
 • Coporate TT rallies behind Haleema
 • AG seeks to recover $1.5M from two soldiers
 • Lawrence steps up preparations for friendly, W/Cup qualifiers
 • Freak storms

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.048 sek.