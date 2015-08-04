|Home » News »
|Saturday, August 19 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
A police inspector with over 25 years service, assigned to the Organised Crime Narcotics and Firearms Bureau remained in a cell at the Fraud Squad’s Port of Spain office yesterday having been arrested at the Piarco International Airport on Thursday after his office, based at the airport, was searched.
The policeman’s 36-yearold wife was also arrested on Thursday and remained in custody up until yesterday.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.048 sek.