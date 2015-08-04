A d v e r t i s e m e n t

COP HELD AS CRIME BOSS

NALINEE SEELAL Saturday, August 19 2017

A police inspector with over 25 years service, assigned to the Organised Crime Narcotics and Firearms Bureau remained in a cell at the Fraud Squad’s Port of Spain office yesterday having been arrested at the Piarco International Airport on Thursday after his office, based at the airport, was searched.

The policeman’s 36-yearold wife was also arrested on Thursday and remained in custody up until yesterday.



The 46-year-old officer is suspected of being involved in money laundering and organised crime and was the subject of an investigation for approximately 18 months. He was placed under surveillance for the past few weeks prior to his arrest.



According to reports, members of the Fraud Squad, led by Sen Supt Totaram Dookhie and including ASP Ghisawan and SGTS Thomas and Samuel, executed a search warrant at the inspector’s office at Piarco on Thursday afternoon.



The same team then went to his home at Princes Town and searched.



A quantity of jewellery, valued millions of dollars, and nine macaws were seized and the officer’s wife arrested. The macaws were handed over to game wardens from the Forestry Division. Police also seized two vehicles valued $600,000 The inspector and his wife were being questioned yesterday and investigators are expected to approach Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC for advice in the matter.



Yesterday ACP Irwin Hackshaw confirmed the arrests and commended the Fraud Squad for what he described as excellent work.



He said it is the intention of Acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams and the executive to weed out any corrupt elements in the Police Service.







