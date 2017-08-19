Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » CARPHA: ‘Red eye’ on the rise Saturday, August 19 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


CARPHA: ‘Red eye’ on the rise

Marlene Augustine Saturday, August 19 2017

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) says it is monitoring reported outbreaks of conjunctivitis (red eye) at health facilities and medical practices in several Caribbean islands.

In a release, Dr Virginia Asin-Oostburg, director, Surveillance, Disease Prevention and Control urged people to take the necessary precautions to prevent and reduce the spread of this illness. CARPHA said conjunctivitis referred to inflammation of the membrane covering the whites of the eyes and the inside of the eyelids. The congestion of blood vessels in this membrane gives rise to a reddened appearance and explains the more common names “red eye or pink eye.” The most common causes of conjunctivitis are viruses, bacteria, and allergens. Viral and bacterial conjunctivitis are very contagious and can spread easily from person to person.

Eye symptoms can include, redness, irritation, itchiness, production of excessive tears, clear or yellow discharge that may make the eyelids stick together, especially on mornings, and swelling of the eye lids.

CARPHA advised members of the public to practice good hygiene. They advised people to avoid close contact with those with conjunctival symptoms, keep unwashed hands away from face and eyes. Also avoid sharing personal items such as pillows, wash cloths, towels, eye drops, eye makeup, face makeup, makeup brushes, contact lenses and, contact lens containers, or eyeglasses and disinfect frequently- touched surfaces in common areas, (for example doorknobs, counter-tops in shared spaces).

When contacted Dr Kaiawa Clarke, medical doctor in the ophthalmology department at the Port of Spain General Hospital, said he was aware of the release from CARPHA and indicated that he had not seen an increase of people at the hospital with conjunctivitis.

“I cannot really say I have seen an increase in conjunctivitis patients coming in Port-of-Spain at least right now. Usually when it is in season three or four people will come in per day and I can’t remember when last I saw a conjunctivitis patient.” Clarke said with conjunctivitis, the main thing to reduce the spread of it, is hygiene because it is very infectious.

He said there was a need to do a lot of hand washing, and washing of pillows to really reduce the risk, “Once you get it you just have to run its course, and there is no real treatment to stop it.” He continued, “Some people can have conjunctivitis for a week, or three weeks and if it is a complicated viral conjunctivitis, you can actually have problems for a couple of months afterwards.

But the main thing is hygiene, it is the take home message if you want to stop the spread of conjunctivitis.”

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • COP HELD AS CRIME BOSS
 • TKR begin life without Shadab Khan
 • Coporate TT rallies behind Haleema
 • AG seeks to recover $1.5M from two soldiers
 • Lawrence steps up preparations for friendly, W/Cup qualifiers
 • Freak storms

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.051 sek.