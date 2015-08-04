|Home » News »
|Saturday, August 19 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
THERE is a dire need for medical doctors to update their medical education, but according to public relations officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association (TTMA) Dr Austin Trinidade, the Medical Board is dragging its feet on the issue.
It is both in the interest of the doctor and the patient he said. In an interview with Newsday on Wednesday, Trinidade who is a ear, nose and throat surgeon, said that the objective of continuous medical education is to update doctors on current medical practice or what is currently accepted as best medical practice. However, he said doctors can update their knowledge by reading journals or listening to experts in various specialities in the field of medicine.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.048 sek.