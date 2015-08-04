A d v e r t i s e m e n t

REYAD HOSEIN Saturday, August 19 2017

THERE is a dire need for medical doctors to update their medical education, but according to public relations officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association (TTMA) Dr Austin Trinidade, the Medical Board is dragging its feet on the issue.

It is both in the interest of the doctor and the patient he said. In an interview with Newsday on Wednesday, Trinidade who is a ear, nose and throat surgeon, said that the objective of continuous medical education is to update doctors on current medical practice or what is currently accepted as best medical practice. However, he said doctors can update their knowledge by reading journals or listening to experts in various specialities in the field of medicine.



He said while this is to be encouraged, medical boards must also take the responsibility to encourage and develop programmes which promote continuous medical education.



Trinidade said, however, while in our local jurisdiction continuous medical education is voluntary, it is compulsory in other parts of the world.



“We are one of the few territories in which it is not mandatory for doctors to engage in continuous medical education,” he said.



Asked why some doctors are not taking the initiative, Trinidade said while he could not speak for them, it could be that they are contented with their medical knowledge.



“You would think that doctors would want to know the best way to treat their patients.” Trinidade said the TTMA offers sessions on a monthly basis at the association’s branches in north, central, south, Tobago and the newly-opened eastern branch.



“Continuous medical education certificates that doctors receive after the sessions are endorsed by the American Academy of Continuous Education.”



