Saturday, August 19 2017
ONE Day after a “tornado” tore through the village of Rousillac, DowVillage near Oropouche, ripping off the roofs off nearly 12 houses, villagers are still trying to come to terms with what they have described as a nightmare. Residents recalled a strong breeze which was followed by the “tornado”.
Debris was also reported swirling all around for only a few minutes, residents recalled. When it ended, galvanised sheets were hanging off electrical lines and the supply went in the Aripero, Rousillac area. “It was a nightmare I would never forget,” said mother of six Lena Dyer,55. Dyer continued, “I am speaking and my pores are raising. It only last for a short while, but I would never forget those few minutes,” said Dyer. She said at the time, she was preparing a meal in her kitchen when her roof was ripped off her house. “Just like that, my roof went off and rain started to pour inside, most of our appliances were damaged. Four years I have been living here and I have never experienced something like this,”she said. Another resident Charmine John- Williams of Iris Avenue said she felt as though she was reliving the moments of 2015, the year another storm hit the community.
