Sinking sea bridge

COREY CONNELLY Sunday, August 20 2017

Up in arms over the sea bridge debacle caused by the failure of the Government to procure a new passenger vessel, Tobago businessmen are expressing fears that the situation, if left unresolved for much longer, could lead to further hardship on the island.

And they are hoping that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s 2 pm meeting tomorrow with key stakeholders in Tobago at the Magdalena Grand Hotel, will bear fruit.



Ray Thomas, owner of the Mt Grace Feed Depot, is maintaining a wait-and-see approach to the meeting and is willing to keep an open mind.



“Yesterday was yesterday. It has passed and gone,” Thomas told Sunday Newsday.



“Life must go on. We have to think about tomorrow. We can’t worry no more about the past. So, it is really interesting that we got a meeting and I will really like to hear what the Prime Minister has to say about the present situation and where do we go from here.” He said, however, the problems on the sea bridge reflected the fact that the relationship between the two islands has never been truly complementary.



Thomas added greater attempts should have been made years ago to implement a State-owned inter- island ferry service.



“Over the years, I see Tobago not being recognised as an arm of Trinidad and vice versa because as much as we need Trinidad, there are businesses in Trinidad that sell to Tobago and we will represent some part of their sales,” he said.



“As much as we need the goods, Trinidad’s suppliers need to sell to Tobago and I think more emphasis should have been paid years ago in terms of (implementing) a proper inter-island ferry service for Tobago, having the regular routine maintenance and bearing in mind as the ship and boats get older, they need to put things in place to repair, so that we don’t ever end up in a crisis situation,” Thomas was alluding to the TT Spirit, which is currently off the run.



“Too many times we have one boat and it is working well until it is not working at all,” he said.



“We started off working well, when we had the two fast ferries, the Warrior Spirit and the (Super Fast) Galicia, everything was fine.



But we also knew the two fast ferries were ailing and had a life span of about 15 years.” Thomas lamented that Tobagonians often had to “take what we get.” “As much as it’s a backward step in having a barge (Trinity Transporter), people were forced to put goods and services on a barge because it boils down to this is the only option until better can be done.



“But better should have been negotiated before it reached to this crisis situation. In years gone by, it has been the trend, it continues to be the trend where we operate in crisis mode and this is what we have and this is what we have to accept.” Forced to intervene in the sea bridge imbroglio, the Prime Minister is expected to meet with Works Minister Rohan Sinanan, Tobago MPs Shamfa Cudjoe and Ayanna Webster-Roy and representatives from the Tobago Chamber of Commerce, Tobago Hoteliers and Tourism Association, Tobago Truckers Association, Tobago Unique Bed Breakfast, Self-Catering Association, among other groups.



The meeting follows Sinanan’s announcement, two weeks ago, that the contract for the Ocean Flower 11, procured from the Canada-based Bridgeman’s Service Group, was terminated after the company failed to deliver the vessel by an extended August 1 deadline.



It was subsequently revealed that the vessel had been plagued by technical problems after a sea trial in Panama.



The sea bridge is currently being served by the T&T Express, water taxi and the Cabo Star cargo vessel, the latter which was leased from Bridgeman’s on a one-year contract at a daily rate of $US22,500.



There has been mixed views about the Cabo Star’s suitability to service the sea bridge.



The Government has come under fire for its handling of the debacle with calls from several stakeholders, including retired head of the public service Reginald Dumas, for Sinanan and members of the board of the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT) to resign over the situation, which has created dire straits for Tobago businessmen and average travellers.



Rowley, who apologised for the dilemma, has since appointed an independent investigator, businessman Christian Mouttet, to probe the circumstances surrounding the procurement of the Ocean Flower 11 and Cabo Star.



The PATT, Integrity Commission and Parliament’s Joint Select Committee, also have launched investigations into the procurement of the vessels.



Mouttet’s appointment has sparked controversy in several quarters with some questioning his suitability to lead the investigation given his alleged ties to several high-ranking members of the People’s National Movement.



Mouttet, a former president of the TT Chamber of Commerce, has reportedly begun his investigation and is expected to present a report to the Prime Minister in 30 days.



Some observers are viewing Mouttet’s appointment as a sign that Rowley has lost confidence in Sinanan and the PATT board.



The issue remains in abeyance pending the outcome of Mouttet’s investigation and that of the other bodies.



In the interim, though, Thomas said his agricultural feed business, in existence for the past 20 years, has been affected tremendously by the problems on the sea bridge.



“The only place one wants to be is in their business and you only want to leave when you have to,” he said.



“When you are forced to leave because of the situation, lack of planning or foresight, then it affects you grossly because you are away from your business and it is an additional cost to be away from your business.



“If when I leave, I bring more, then I am growing. But when I leave to try to salvage to stay alive, the expense goes up and everything is lost during this period of crisis.” The Signal Hill resident said Tobago entrepreneurs, within the past few months, have been under “serious, serious pressure” in trying to keep their businesses afloat. “Many of us are fighting to keep our heads just above water.



People have loans to pay.



“People have commitment to meet and it is very, very challenging now for the people who are still in business. I know they are actually in a backward position in terms of goods and service and to supply to meet the demand of the average Tobagonian.” Thomas said the Cabo Star, whilst facilitating a need, has impacted the earning power of many Tobago businessmen.



He said while the Galicia had the capability to move 80 to 100 trucks, the Cabo Star can only manage onethird of that capacity.



“Because of that situation, stock would have been depleted fast and you are never able to restock because you have a situation where, when you go to the port no sailing is guaranteed because you now can only have 30 trucks, one third of what you have as normal traffic from Trinidad to Tobago and vice versa,” he said.



“People actually started to lose because you don’t have stock to maintain and to supply the market and keep your staff employed.” Cancelled sailings, he said, also have led to higher storage costs for people who rent trucks to transport their merchandise “because when they load today, they have no guarantee they will come today.” Thomas added: “So, when they get their forms, it will remain on the port to try again tomorrow. The driver will then want to charge more because he is inconvenienced.



His truck is then tied up, he cannot do anything in Trinidad unless he choose to offload the truck and load it back, which does not make sense.” To compound matters, Thomas said people could not take the chance to transport perishable goods such as oil, cheese and butter via the trucks “because there is no guarantee you are sailing and you stand to lose.’ “So, people were just bringing a few perishable items that can stay on the truck in case they did not get on the vessel for the next day.” Thomas said the situation led to a lack of certain items in supermarkets and other businesses.



“So, now your cost has gone up, your expense to operate has gone up and still there is no guarantee in terms of going to get as much goods as you want because we still have the fact that the boat can only carry 30 to 40 vehicles, trucks or trailers depending on the size.



Thomas also said the absence of another fast passenger ferry will continue to affect tourism in Tobago.



“You will not have much tourists coming to the island because a boat carries 840 passengers, one trip to the port.



A plane only carries 68 people. So the flights for the day will only carry 680 persons while one trip with the boat carries more than all these plane flights. That is just to say how important these fast ferries are to us in terms of moving traffic or persons to and from Tobago.” Thomas said Tobago needed two fast ferries with the capacity to carry 1,000 to 1,200 passengers as well as a carrier that can transport both passengers, trucks and containers “so, when one goes on drydock, which they should do (for) their regular routine maintenance, we are not heavily affected.” Anson Beckles, who operates his small business from a panel van on the streets, said Tobago was in dire need of another fast passenger ferry. He said the void left by the absence of another ferry had led to uncertainty at the port.



“Anytime we approach the port for tickets we get scared one time because we don’t know how we coming back up from Trinidad.



And sometimes we go twice a week,” Beckles said.



“Sometimes, when we go by the port for tickets they tell we that we have to go on stand-by and we not sure of coming back up. I don’t know when this thing will stop.” Beckles, who sells a variety of women and men’s merchandise, said his earnings had dropped considerably because of the situation.



“Sometimes, the turnover is okay and sometimes it is very slow.



Some of the things you have to sell it back for the price you pay for it because you have to get back your money.



When I look at the money I have invested, I realised that I am not making it back,” he said, adding the problem was compounded by the economic downturn and fewer tourist arrivals on the island.





Ferry facts



The procurement process for the Ocean Flower II and Cabo Star, acquired from Canada- based Bridgeman’s Service Group, is under probe by prime ministerial appointed investigator businessman Christian Mouttet. There are also investigations by the Port Authority, Integrity Commission and a joint select committee of Parliament.



* Ocean Flower II: Basically a fast-ferry passenger vessel. It could also accommodate threetonne trucks, cars, panel vans, light cargo.



* Cabo Star: Basically a cargo vessel that can accommodate close to 100 passengers.

The T&T Express and TT Spirit are currently operated by Inter-Island Transportation Co Ltd.



The Spirit is currently on dry dock.



* T&T Express: A fast-ferry passenger vessel which also can accommodate small vehicles and light cargo.



* TT Spirit: A fast ferry passenger vessel which can also accommodate small vehicles and light cargo.



