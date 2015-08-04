|Home » News »
|Sunday, August 20 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Fraud Squad detectives interviewed several police officers yesterday in their ongoing investigation of an inspector and his 36-year-old wife for alleged money laundering and organised crime.
Civilians were also question by the team under the supervision of Fraud Squad Head Snr Supt Totaram Dookhie.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.050 sek.