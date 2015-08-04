A d v e r t i s e m e n t

‘Crime boss’ cop in custody

NALINEE SEELAL Sunday, August 20 2017

Fraud Squad detectives interviewed several police officers yesterday in their ongoing investigation of an inspector and his 36-year-old wife for alleged money laundering and organised crime.

Civilians were also question by the team under the supervision of Fraud Squad Head Snr Supt Totaram Dookhie.



ASP Ghisyawan and Sgts Thomas and Samuel are also assisting as the interviews are expected to continue today.



Sources said Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard is due to be consulted today for directions in the case.



The inspector, who has more than 25 years service, and his wife were detained on Thursday afternoon. They remained in custody and were expected to retain legal counsel. Sunday Newsday understands the inspector has been co-operating with investigators.



The 46-year-old officer has been under investigation for about 18 months, and was placed under surveillance in recent weeks.



Dookhie and his team executed a search warrant at the inspector’s office at Piarco. They went to his home in Princes Town where a millions of dollars worth of jewellery and nine macaws were seized and arrested his wife. The macaws were handed over to game wardens from the Forestry Division. Police also seized two vehicles worth $600,000.



ACP Irwin Hackshaw confirmed the arrests and commended the Fraud Squad for excellent work.







