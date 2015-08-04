Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » ‘Crime boss’ cop in custody Sunday, August 20 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


‘Crime boss’ cop in custody

NALINEE SEELAL Sunday, August 20 2017

Fraud Squad detectives interviewed several police officers yesterday in their ongoing investigation of an inspector and his 36-year-old wife for alleged money laundering and organised crime.

Civilians were also question by the team under the supervision of Fraud Squad Head Snr Supt Totaram Dookhie.

ASP Ghisyawan and Sgts Thomas and Samuel are also assisting as the interviews are expected to continue today.

Sources said Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard is due to be consulted today for directions in the case.

The inspector, who has more than 25 years service, and his wife were detained on Thursday afternoon. They remained in custody and were expected to retain legal counsel. Sunday Newsday understands the inspector has been co-operating with investigators.

The 46-year-old officer has been under investigation for about 18 months, and was placed under surveillance in recent weeks.

Dookhie and his team executed a search warrant at the inspector’s office at Piarco. They went to his home in Princes Town where a millions of dollars worth of jewellery and nine macaws were seized and arrested his wife. The macaws were handed over to game wardens from the Forestry Division. Police also seized two vehicles worth $600,000.

ACP Irwin Hackshaw confirmed the arrests and commended the Fraud Squad for excellent work.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • CXC gets F grade
 • A helping hand
 • Which Supremacy?
 • Garcia: Blame CXC, not me
 • Leave it to the experts
 • Beaten girl, 2, fights for life

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.050 sek.