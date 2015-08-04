A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Beaten girl, 2, fights for life

NALINEE SEELAL Sunday, August 20 2017

A TWO year-old girl who has been severely beaten continued to slip in and out of consciousness at hospital yesterday and doctors have told relatives to prepare for the worst.

The child is warded at the Intensive Care Unit of the Wendy Fitzwilliam Paediatric Hospital, Mt Hope. On Friday, she underwent emergency surgery however due to complications she did not respond well. Yesterday, relatives kept vigil at her bedside hoping for a miracle.



Police probing the incident said they are yet to interview a woman about how the girl suffered the extensive injuries. The woman, a nurse, had asked police to give her time to seek legal counsel before making herself available for the interview.



Several people have already been questioned including the girl’s parents. The girl lives with her father.



Two Saturdays ago, the girl’s father left her in the care of the woman.



When he returned he noticed bruising on his daughter’s head and the woman told him the child fell down.



However, by early Sunday morning, the girl became gravely ill and she was taken to the hospital. On examination, doctors believed the girl sustained injuries from a beating and this prompted a police investigation.



The Children’s Authority in a statement yesterday reported they are working with the police in the investigation.



The authority said the matter was brought to their attention when the child was admitted to hospital.



“The authority is horrified and strongly condemns the actions of those responsible for the brutal abuse of the child. The organisation is once again reminding the public that preventing child abuse is everyone’s responsibility.



“In fact, if you see, hear or are suspicious about the treatment of a child in your family or neighbourhood you should immediately make a report to the police or the Children’s Authority,” is said in the release.



The authority is calling on anyone with information about this incident to make a report to the Police at 999 or to the Children’s Authority Hotline at 996 or 800-2014.







