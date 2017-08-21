Newsday Logo
Home » News » Laventille’s Rayshawn Pierre takes La Reine Rive crown Monday, August 21 2017
Laventille’s Rayshawn Pierre takes La Reine Rive crown

Teneisha Sylvester Monday, August 21 2017

A breathtaking evening of culture culminated in 25-year-old Rayshawn Pierre, representing the North West Laventille Cultural Movement, being crowned Miss La Reine Rive 2017.

Pierre’s gown, titled Enigma, was a tribute to the wire and steel benders in Laventille and was created by Kareem Henry and Sharon Phillips. The beautiful gown was reminiscent of the blossoming youths of Laventille as she moved gracefully across the stage.

On Saturday, the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain was filled to capacity as patrons were eager to see which of the 16 queens would walk away with the title at the Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition Finals hosted by the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts. Competitors donned spectacular gowns created by some of the best local designers.

Using materials such as black eyes peas and dhal to represent racial integration, to gowns that glowed in the dark with shells, sand, seaweed and embellished mesh, the queens spared nothing in their attempt to wow the judges..

Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said, “The spirit of community arts is alive and well. Through the years this competition has seen the passion and unwavering commitment of communities throughout Trinidad and Tobago and I say thank you for your dedication, passion and diligence.” In an interview with Newsday on her victory, Pierre said, “In the moment I was overwhelmed because a lot of work and planning went into this, but at the same time I was filled with gratitude.” Pierre is a full-time student pursuing a degree in Theatre Arts and Carnival Studies at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine.

“Although I live in El Dorado, I do a lot of work with the North West Laventille Cultural Movement.

As Miss La Reine Rive 2017, I hope the Ministry uses me to inspire young people in any way possible.” In second place was Cavel Gordon from Tobago who took first place in the categories of Best Talent and Self-Expression.

Rhesa Chan from Victoria West came in third with Cherisse Ealie of St George West in fourth place. Ealie was also the winner of the Best Evening Gown prize.

Fifth and sixth place respectively went to Nadiola Shadia Brasnell of Tobago and Kadine Edwards of St George East.



Creation time: 0.051 sek.