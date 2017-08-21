|Home » News »
CARIBBEAN Airlines Limited (CAL) will this year provide two million seats on its airbridge service between Tobago and Trinidad, according to figures given in a statement by the company yesterday on seats already provided up to August, and seats to be provided.
The statement said CAL expects to provide 1,456,272 seats on 16,620 flights in the second half of this year on its air-bridge service between Tobago and Trinidad, it said in an update on its air bridge operations.
