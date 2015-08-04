|Home » News »
Tuesday, August 22 2017
|
THE passenger vessel Ocean Flower II for which Government entered into a charter party agreement for the Tobago seabridge, then cancelling it earlier this month, is expected to arrive in Port of Spain at any time says former transport minister Stephen Cadiz.
The ship was tracked to Curacao yesterday having left Colon, Panama on Sunday and mooring on the Dutch island yesterday.
