Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Ocean Flower II heading to POS? Tuesday, August 22 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Ocean Flower II heading to POS?

MIRANDA LA ROSE Tuesday, August 22 2017

THE passenger vessel Ocean Flower II for which Government entered into a charter party agreement for the Tobago seabridge, then cancelling it earlier this month, is expected to arrive in Port of Spain at any time says former transport minister Stephen Cadiz.

The ship was tracked to Curacao yesterday having left Colon, Panama on Sunday and mooring on the Dutch island yesterday.

“I can only assume it is en route to Port of Spain,” Cadiz said.

“Other than that there is not reason for it to be heading east.” Cadiz said he assumed “that she went into Curacao to refuel because she does not have that amount of fuel capacity to make these long runs.” Otherwise, the ship, he said, could have stayed in Panama until the owners decide what they will do with it.

The ship, he said, travelled from Panama at about 14 knots an hour even though it has a capacity to travel at 35 knots an hour.

He said the charter party agreement protects the charterer and the owners of the boat and provides for a late clause and a non-delivery clause.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • SOMETHING CROOKED HAPPENED
 • Daughter pleads: Please find my father
 • Grade F for CXC
 • Tobago stakeholders give PM an earful
 • Ocean Flower II heading to POS?
 • Dr Sammy: WI will get swept

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.050 sek.