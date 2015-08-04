|Home » News »
PRESIDENT ANTHONY Carmona has called for local legislation that would institutionlise the rights of persons with disabilities in keeping with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.
Carmona made the call at the opening of the first local parent skills training programme for children with disabilities, aimed at empowering parents and children, which got underway yesterday at the Mount Hope Women’s Hospital, Mount Hope.
